Need to Know: Bruins vs. Devils

BOSTON –– It is the regular-season finale for the Boston Bruins on Tuesday at TD Garden.

The B’s will host the New Jersey Devils for a 7 p.m. puck drop in their last game before the playoffs. Boston, which earned a postseason berth on Saturday, can clinch the first wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference with a win on Tuesday.

“We want to win this game. I think that’s pretty clear for us,” head coach Marco Sturm said. “I do believe you need a little bit of momentum going in to feel good. Especially where we’re at as an organization, as a team. We still have a lot of young kids, we still have guys who have never played a playoff game before, so I think that’s going to be important.”

James Hagens is set to make his TD Garden debut. The 19-year-old forward skated in his first NHL game on Sunday; he had an assist in the Bruins’ 3-2 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets. Hagens is expected to be on the third line with Fraser Minten and Marat Khusnutdinov.

“Nothing changes, that’s what I told him. Nothing changes if you’re on the road or you’re at home. You want to play the same way and have the same attitude,” Sturm said of Hagens. “Just focus on your game and try to limit mistakes as much as you can. And enjoy it. I think he did a really good job in Columbus, so hopefully he can do it again tonight.”

Charlie McAvoy, Pavel Zacha, Viktor Arvidsson and Hampus Lindholm sat out on Sunday to rest. Sturm said he thinks a couple of guys will be “question marks,” but he is going to “try to play the full lineup” against the Devils.

Mark Kastelic had two points (one goal, one assist) on Sunday in Columbus. The 27-year-old forward hit the 10-goal mark for the first time in his career, and will be skating in the NHL playoffs for the first time, too.

​“I’m just very excited,” Kastelic said. “It was nice to just reset and start the year fresh. I think just the energy and the room this year has been unbelievable. Just made it a blast to come to work every day. I speak for everybody – I just feel like we’re a really tight group this year, and it’s just been a lot of fun playing for each other.”