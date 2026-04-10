In the System: P-Bruins Clinch Atlantic Division Title, Top Seed in East

BostonBruins.com – Take a look through what some of the Bruins prospects have been up to over the last week.

Providence

The first place Providence Bruins (51-14-2-0) clinched the Atlantic Division regular season title and the one-seed in the Eastern Conference with some help from the Bridgeport Islanders on Thursday night. The P-Bruins took five out of a possible six points in last week’s trip to upstate New York, after wins over Utica and Syracuse and an overtime loss to Rochester. With five games remaining in the regular season, Providence will play three games in three days starting with a road game in Hartford on Friday, before hosting Rochester Saturday and Springfield on Sunday.

Captain Patrick Brown scored twice in the 4-2 victory over Syracuse last Friday. The forward gave Providence a 2-1 lead late in the first period by capping off the perfect sequence of puck movement on the power play, before sealing the victory with the empty net goal. The Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, native ranks second on the team with 33 assists and third on the team with 19 goals and a career-best 52 points. He is also tied for the team lead with six power play goals.

Max Wanner and Navrin Mutter netted their first goals in Providence uniforms during last Friday’s victory in Syracuse. Mutter redirected the puck into the back of the net 2:52 into the opening frame to give the P-Bruins an early lead, while Wanner’s tally stood as the game-winning goal in the second period.

Georgii Merkulov has recorded three points in his last two games. The forward posted two assists in Friday’s win at Syracuse, before adding a helper on the lone tally in Saturday’s 2-1 overtime loss in Rochester. The Ryazan, Russia, native leads the team with 35 assists and 56 points and ranks second with 21 goals.

The P-Bruins were backstopped by stellar goaltending performances from Michael DiPietro and Simon Zajicek last week. The duo stopped a combined 66 of 72 shots faced in the three games, allowing opponents just two goals in each game. DiPietro leads the AHL with a 1.95 goals against average, .929 save percentage, and 32 wins in 42 games played this season.