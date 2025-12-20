Need to Know: Bruins vs. Canucks 

BOSTON –– The Boston Bruins continue their homestand with a 7 p.m. matchup against the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday at TD Garden.

“They traded their best player, and since then, they’ve played the best hockey. It’s a young group now. They feel free, no pressure. They just go out, work and we’ve got to be ready,” head coach Marco Sturm said of the Canucks. “I think it’s a big game for us. We want to finish [well] before Christmas, so we are going to have some work to do.”

Sturm adjusted his forward group ahead of the game.

​Jeffrey Viel is slotting back into the lineup for the first time since Nov. 29. The 28-year-old forward was on the fourth line with Sean Kuraly and Mikey Eyssimont during Saturday’s morning skate. Alex Steeves will draw out, Sturm said.

“Obviously, I think bringing a lot of energy. Keep it simple early and just help this team on the ice and get a spark going,” Viel said of his return. “I am a pro, so it’s just showing up every day, being positive and working on my game. Just staying in shape. It’s not always easy, but it’s part of the game.”

Marat Khusnutdinov is projected to be on the first line with Elias Lindholm and David Pastrnak, while Morgan Geekie moves to the second line with Casey Mittelstadt and Pavel Zacha. The third line of Tanner Jeannot, Fraser Minten and Mark Kastelic is also reunited.

The Bruins are looking to bounce back after falling 3-1 to the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday.

“Mindset doesn’t change. Doesn’t matter what team is out there, we’ve got to try to get the win,” said former Canuck Nikita Zadorov. “Good teams don’t lose two or three in a row. I think in this league, if you’re going to be in the mix at the end of the year, you’ve got to do the good homework after the game, know what didn’t go well the game before and just come with an open mindset after that.”