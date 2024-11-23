Need to Know: Bruins at Red Wings

Johnson back in lineup as Boston aims to make it two straight wins under Sacco

By Eric Russo
@erusso22 BostonBruins.com

DETROIT – The Bruins will be in search of their second straight win under interim coach Joe Sacco when they visit the Red Wings on Saturday night at Little Caesars Arena. Boston, which is coming off a 1-0 win over Utah on Thursday night in Sacco’s debut, has not won two in a row since back-to-back shutouts on Nov. 2 & 3.

“Consistency in our game,” Sacco said when asked what it will take for the Black & Gold to string multiple wins together. “I think we saw flashes of that during our last game. Being able to still defend well. I thought last game, our rush defense was pretty solid for the most part, limiting odd-man rushes against.

“In the defensive zone, Utah established some zone time, but for the most part I thought we did a really good job of keeping them to the outside.”

Sacco said that as he continues to adjust to his new routine as interim head coach, he has tried to fortify his already strong communication with the players on a personal level.

“I’m always trying to connect with the guys, even before this,” said Sacco. “Right now, it’s about establishing a little bit more of a relationship with some guys, trying to figure out what makes them tick a little bit better. I know guys that have been here a while, I know what makes them go and what works. But definitely some more 1-on-1 conversations about their game and how they’re feeling.”

Sacco speaks with media in Detroit on Saturday

Johnson Back In

After sitting out Thursday’s win over Utah – and three of the last four games overall (he missed two games for personal reasons) – Tyler Johnson will be back in the Boston lineup on Saturday night, playing the right wing alongside Trent Frederic and Charlie Coyle.

“I think he’s a versatile player for us,” said Sacco. “He can play on your third line, not so much on the fourth line maybe, but if we need him there in a pinch we can, but he can also bump up at times to the top six. I think that we’re trying to see where we can utilize him the most where he can help the team. A lot of that is dictated on his play and where we see him fitting in.”

Johnson, who is without a point in just five games played so far this season, acknowledged that it’s been difficult to find a groove since signing a one-year deal with the Bruins earlier this month.

“I'm just trying to get into a little bit of a groove here,” said Johnson, who was in camp on a professional tryout agreement. “It's gonna be nice to play. Playing with Freddy and Coyle, good players…last game [I played] when I got put up with them, we did pretty well. See if we can continue that.

“I know I can be a lot better…it’s been stop and go for a long period of time. The guys have been rolling in the momentum of everything and I’m just not quite there. I’m trying to do whatever I can, trying to get the puck touches, the skill back; it takes a little bit of time.

“But I thought last game that I played it was a lot easier and a lot better, I’m just gonna try to keep building on that. I know there’s a lot more.”

The two-time Stanley Cup champion said that the key to success for his line with Frederic and Coyle will be to “play a simple game.”

“Coyle and Freddy are hard on pucks,” said Johnson. “If we can get stuff up and around the net, behind the net, they’re really good at protecting. I think that’s gonna be our main thing. We just have to get in the offensive zone, use our forecheck, use our system and just rely on each other.”

Johnson speaks with media in Detroit ahead of matchup against the Red Wings

Wait, There’s More

  • Despite Joonas Korpisalo earning a shutout on Thursday vs. Utah, Jeremy Swayman will get the call between the pipes in Detroit. “I think Sway needs to get the net again,” said Sacco. “I think we all agree that he needs to be back in the net. He’s still our guy. He’s gonna work his way, he’s gonna be fine. If we’re better defensively in front of him, like we were last game for Korpi, it’s gonna make his job easier.”
  • Marc McLaughlin, who was recalled from Providence on Friday, took part in the optional morning skate but will not suit up vs. the Red Wings.
  • Detroit has dropped three straight, including a 5-4 overtime loss to San Jose in its last game on Monday. Overall, the Red Wings are 8-9-2 with 18 points, placing them in sixth in the Atlantic Division, three points back of the Bruins.
  • Lucas Raymond leads the Red Wings with 18 points (3 goals, 15 assists) in 19 games, while captain Dylan Larkin paces the club with 11 goals. Alex DeBrincat (8-9—17), Patrick Kane (3-7—10), and Mo Seider (1-9—10) round out the club’s top five scorers.

Saturday’s Projected Lineup

FORWARDS

Brad Marchand – Elias Lindholm – Justin Brazeau

Morgan Geekie – Pavel Zacha – David Pastrnak

Trent Frederic – Charlie Coyle – Tyler Johnson

Johnny Beecher – Mark Kastelic – Cole Koepke

DEFENSEMEN

Mason Lohrei – Charlie McAvoy

Parker Wotherspoon – Brandon Carlo

Nikita Zadorov – Andrew Peeke

GOALIES

Jeremy Swayman

Joonas Korpisalo

The Bruins take on the Red Wings in Detroit

