Need to Know: Bruins at Red Wings

DETROIT – The Bruins will be in search of their second straight win under interim coach Joe Sacco when they visit the Red Wings on Saturday night at Little Caesars Arena. Boston, which is coming off a 1-0 win over Utah on Thursday night in Sacco’s debut, has not won two in a row since back-to-back shutouts on Nov. 2 & 3.
“Consistency in our game,” Sacco said when asked what it will take for the Black & Gold to string multiple wins together. “I think we saw flashes of that during our last game. Being able to still defend well. I thought last game, our rush defense was pretty solid for the most part, limiting odd-man rushes against.
“In the defensive zone, Utah established some zone time, but for the most part I thought we did a really good job of keeping them to the outside.”
Sacco said that as he continues to adjust to his new routine as interim head coach, he has tried to fortify his already strong communication with the players on a personal level.
“I’m always trying to connect with the guys, even before this,” said Sacco. “Right now, it’s about establishing a little bit more of a relationship with some guys, trying to figure out what makes them tick a little bit better. I know guys that have been here a while, I know what makes them go and what works. But definitely some more 1-on-1 conversations about their game and how they’re feeling.”