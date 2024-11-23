Need to Know: Bruins at Red Wings

Johnson Back In

After sitting out Thursday’s win over Utah – and three of the last four games overall (he missed two games for personal reasons) – Tyler Johnson will be back in the Boston lineup on Saturday night, playing the right wing alongside Trent Frederic and Charlie Coyle.

“I think he’s a versatile player for us,” said Sacco. “He can play on your third line, not so much on the fourth line maybe, but if we need him there in a pinch we can, but he can also bump up at times to the top six. I think that we’re trying to see where we can utilize him the most where he can help the team. A lot of that is dictated on his play and where we see him fitting in.”

Johnson, who is without a point in just five games played so far this season, acknowledged that it’s been difficult to find a groove since signing a one-year deal with the Bruins earlier this month.

“I'm just trying to get into a little bit of a groove here,” said Johnson, who was in camp on a professional tryout agreement. “It's gonna be nice to play. Playing with Freddy and Coyle, good players…last game [I played] when I got put up with them, we did pretty well. See if we can continue that.

“I know I can be a lot better…it’s been stop and go for a long period of time. The guys have been rolling in the momentum of everything and I’m just not quite there. I’m trying to do whatever I can, trying to get the puck touches, the skill back; it takes a little bit of time.

“But I thought last game that I played it was a lot easier and a lot better, I’m just gonna try to keep building on that. I know there’s a lot more.”

The two-time Stanley Cup champion said that the key to success for his line with Frederic and Coyle will be to “play a simple game.”

“Coyle and Freddy are hard on pucks,” said Johnson. “If we can get stuff up and around the net, behind the net, they’re really good at protecting. I think that’s gonna be our main thing. We just have to get in the offensive zone, use our forecheck, use our system and just rely on each other.”