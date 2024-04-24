Need to Know: Bruins at Maple Leafs | Game 3

TORONTO – The Bruins will be aiming to regain a lead in their first-round series on Wednesday night as they battle the Maple Leafs in Game 3 at Scotiabank Arena. Boston is expected to have at least one change to the lineup with blue liner Andrew Peeke now week-to-week with an injury suffered on Monday night in Game 2.
“Peeke got hurt so we’ve got to put one new defenseman in. That’s all I’m gonna tell ya,” coach Jim Montgomery said following the B’s morning skate.
Regardless of what tweaks he may make, Boston’s bench boss will be looking for his team to continue to improve their game as the series shifts to enemy territory.
“I think, in general, we’re not creating enough, we’re not attacking inside the dots. We need better offensively as an entire group,” said Montgomery. “I thought Toronto got significantly better [in Game 2], we just marginally did. We need to be better. That’s the exciting part about Stanley Cup Playoffs, series, you’ve got to win your matchup, win your battles, coaches, it’s adjustments you make. It’s why we love our job.”
Montgomery said that he hopes the adversity the Bruins faced throughout the regular season will serve them well in a situation like Wednesday night when they are in need of a bounce-back effort.
“We’ve had to do it a lot this year,” said Montgomery. “We had stretches where we weren’t very good. I think that’s helped us. I think our resolve, our resiliency, is better.”