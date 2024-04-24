Need to Know: Bruins at Maple Leafs | Game 3

Boston aiming to regain series lead as first-round matchup shifts to Toronto

By Eric Russo
@erusso22 BostonBruins.com

TORONTO – The Bruins will be aiming to regain a lead in their first-round series on Wednesday night as they battle the Maple Leafs in Game 3 at Scotiabank Arena. Boston is expected to have at least one change to the lineup with blue liner Andrew Peeke now week-to-week with an injury suffered on Monday night in Game 2.

“Peeke got hurt so we’ve got to put one new defenseman in. That’s all I’m gonna tell ya,” coach Jim Montgomery said following the B’s morning skate.

Regardless of what tweaks he may make, Boston’s bench boss will be looking for his team to continue to improve their game as the series shifts to enemy territory.

“I think, in general, we’re not creating enough, we’re not attacking inside the dots. We need better offensively as an entire group,” said Montgomery. “I thought Toronto got significantly better [in Game 2], we just marginally did. We need to be better. That’s the exciting part about Stanley Cup Playoffs, series, you’ve got to win your matchup, win your battles, coaches, it’s adjustments you make. It’s why we love our job.”

Montgomery said that he hopes the adversity the Bruins faced throughout the regular season will serve them well in a situation like Wednesday night when they are in need of a bounce-back effort.

“We’ve had to do it a lot this year,” said Montgomery. “We had stretches where we weren’t very good. I think that’s helped us. I think our resolve, our resiliency, is better.”

Montgomery talks before Round 1, Game 3

Fresh Faces

The Bruins could have two fresh faces in the lineup on the back end as both Mason Lohrei and Parker Wotherspoon are options to replace the injured Peeke. Both players would be making their Stanley Cup Playoffs debuts.

“I know what they expect, I’ve been around all year so go out there and try to compete,” Lohrei said of his approach should he get into the lineup. “Always staying ready…really excited to be here now and be with the group…I know exactly what they want from me. It’s been pretty clear all year, obviously ups and downs this season learning throughout this year. I know what they want and go out there and just do that to the best of my ability.”

Lohrei said that having played three games against Toronto during his rookie campaign (registering two assists) could help him feel a bit more comfortable, while acknowledging the stark difference between the regular season and playoffs.

“Playoffs it’s a whole new season, whole new animal,” said Lohrei. “Just excited, nervous to go out there, see how the game goes, just get into it right away. Familiar opponent, played them a couple times this year. I don’t know if that makes me any more comfortable or not. Just excited is the main word I’d use.”

Montgomery said that Lohrei’s maturity and growth, particularly in his own end, has been evident throughout the course of the season.

“He’s a sponge with the coaches,” said Montgomoery. “He’s really fun to work with. And I think the growth in his defensive game has been very obvious.”

“Definitely defensively, being more physical, boxing out, playing the rush,” added Lohrei. “Just being responsible defensively. I think it’s not a super glorified area of the game but I’m pretty confident in the strides that I’ve made this year and only gonna keep getting better at that.”

Lohrei talks with the media before Round 1, Game 3

Familiar Territory

James van Riemsdyk has played his fair share of playoff contests here in Toronto – but all of them have come in blue and white. On Wednesday night, he would be on the other side for the first time if he indeed makes his Bruins postseason debut, which appeared to be a strong possibility based on the Black & Gold’s morning skate.

“It’s always special to play in this building,” said van Riemsdyk, who played in 20 postseason games with Toronto, including nine at Scotiabank Arena. “In this rivalry, it’s always a lot of fun. This time of year is always amazing, no matter where you’re at – if you’re at a 500-seat arena or a rink with all the tradition and history like this. It’s always fun and always a great opportunity to get in there.”

van Riemsdyk was a healthy scratch for the first two games of this series, following a trend across the second half of the regular season, during which he sat out several games.

“Playoff time of year is always the best time of year,” said van Riemsdyk, who has 20 goals and 31 points in 71 career playoff games between Philadelphia and Toronto. “Obviously, in this rivalry, it’s always a lot of fun - two fun buildings to play in. You cherish every opportunity you get.

“This time of year, you learn that along the way, it’s all about the team. Whatever the team’s asking you to do, that’s always got to be your mindset and approach…you stay at it every day and just take it one day at a time.”

Montgomery said that if van Riemsdyk does re-enter the lineup, he’ll be looking for the veteran winger to help the Bruins’ offensive game. He also complimented van Riemsdyk’s professionalism throughout a trying second half.

“I guess getting his stick on more pucks,” Montgomery said on what he wants to see from van Riemsdyk. “We’ve talked about it a lot of times internally. Him and [Kevin] Shattenkirk have been great. They’re true pros. Every day come to work, come to get better. It’s not an easy situation, but he’s been great.”

van Riemsdyk concurred with his coach’s sentiments about helping Boston’s offensive attack, saying that he’ll be aiming to be around the net as much as possible.

“I think you’ve got to stay true to who you are as a player and play with good details and manage the game well and play to your strengths as a player,” he said. “This time of year, being around the net is always an important trait. You see all the goals being scored, it’s all within 5-10 feet of the net. That’s an area that I pride myself on, so going to be doing my best to get there and have an impact there.”

van Riemsdyk talks ahead of Round 1, Game 3

Wait, There’s More

Both Derek Forbort and Justin Brazeau took part in the morning skate as they continue their progressions back from injury.

Russo and Sirott talk Honda Keys for Game 3

