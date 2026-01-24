Need to Know: Bruins vs. Canadiens 

BOSTON –– An Original Six matchup will take center stage at TD Garden on Saturday night.

The Boston Bruins will host the Montreal Canadiens at 7 p.m. for the third of four regular-season meetings between the divisional rivals.

“We’re three points behind them, so it’s a four-point game for sure. Saturday night in our building, it should be fun for sure," Nikita Zadorov said. “There’s a lot of history between these teams; it’s nice to be part of it.”

The B’s are coming off a 4-3 win over the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday; they have won seven of their last eight games. The team will look to build off that momentum against the Canadiens.

“It’s always a special game playing against these guys,” head coach Marco Sturm said. “We feel pretty good about our game. I think that’s the most important thing.”

Zadorov is on the second pair with Andrew Peeke, a combination Sturm has used for the past two games. Hampus Lindholm, accordingly, is on the third pair with Mason Lohrei, and Henri Jokiharju is out of the lineup.​

“We can play with anybody on this team. We have seven good defensemen in here; anybody can play,” Zadorov said. “Me and [Peeke] have a lot of chemistry from last year. We haven’t played much this year, but he’s a good player. He’s playing really simple defensively and he gives me a lot of chances to create offensively.”