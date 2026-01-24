Need to Know: Bruins vs. Canadiens 

BOSTON –– An Original Six matchup will take center stage at TD Garden on Saturday night.
The Boston Bruins will host the Montreal Canadiens at 7 p.m. for the third of four regular-season meetings between the divisional rivals.
“We’re three points behind them, so it’s a four-point game for sure. Saturday night in our building, it should be fun for sure," Nikita Zadorov said. “There’s a lot of history between these teams; it’s nice to be part of it.”
The B’s are coming off a 4-3 win over the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday; they have won seven of their last eight games. The team will look to build off that momentum against the Canadiens.
“It’s always a special game playing against these guys,” head coach Marco Sturm said. “We feel pretty good about our game. I think that’s the most important thing.”
Zadorov is on the second pair with Andrew Peeke, a combination Sturm has used for the past two games. Hampus Lindholm, accordingly, is on the third pair with Mason Lohrei, and Henri Jokiharju is out of the lineup.
“We can play with anybody on this team. We have seven good defensemen in here; anybody can play,” Zadorov said. “Me and [Peeke] have a lot of chemistry from last year. We haven’t played much this year, but he’s a good player. He’s playing really simple defensively and he gives me a lot of chances to create offensively.”