Need to Know: Bruins at Islanders 

Swayman will be in net for Boston on Wednesday in New York

needtoknowisles
By Belle Fraser
BostonBruins.com

ELMONT –– The Boston Bruins are closing out their four-game road trip on Wednesday with a 7 p.m. matchup against the New York Islanders at UBS Arena.

​“I think the message is just that it's an important two points for us to kind of make the most of the trip,” Mark Kastelic said. “I think .500 on the road would be something that we can take home with us and build on. It is going to take a lot of guts and effort tonight to get it done.”

Kastelic has remained on the third line with Tanner Jeannot and Fraser Minten this month, and the trio is continuing to form its defensively detailed and high-energy identity. Kastelic, who is playing on the right wing, has eight points (four goals, four assists) in 24 games.

“Good for him, that he got a little bit out of his comfort zone, too, being a fourth-liner and now he’s a third-liner,” head coach Marco Sturm said. “He does a lot of good things, he plays really hard. I am very happy for him.”​

Kastelic is embracing the responsibility Sturm has given him in this newer role.

“I think right from the first game we played together, we had some success. Even if we’re not getting on the scoresheet every night, we contribute to the game in a lot of different ways,” Kastelic said. “I think we’ve been hard to play against. For me personally, just continuing to grow with that opportunity and not take it for granted. At the same time, just trying to have fun with it, too. That’s the biggest thing.”

Wednesday marks the third and final time the Bruins will face the Islanders this regular season. The B’s beat New York 4-3 in a shootout on Nov. 4 and 5-2 on Oct. 28. They now look for the sweep.

​“I feel like every time we play the Islanders, you know exactly what you’re going to get. You’re going to get a tight game, a very good checking team. Nothing has really changed for a long, long time. You can see it in the first few games we played against them,” Sturm said. “It’s been a long trip, and those last ones are usually the trickiest ones. Just have to make sure we’re ready.”

H. Lindholm and Kastelic speak with the media ahead of matchup @NYI

Wait, There’s More

  • Matěj Blümel is back in the lineup after being a healthy scratch against the San Jose Sharks on Sunday. The 25-year-old forward – who signed a one-year deal with the Bruins in July – is expected to be on the first line with Pavel Zacha and David Pastrnak. Blümel has skated in three games with the B’s and is looking for his first point.
  • Jeremy Swayman will start in net for Boston for the third consecutive game. The goaltender most recently made 28 saves against the Sharks, and has a 2.79 goals against average and a .909 save percentage through 15 games. Sturm on the decision to go with Swayman again: “He’s been so good, so it’s hard for me to get him out of the net. He’s been rock solid. Mentally, you can see it. He is just very into every game, and he gives us the best chance to win a hockey game.”
  • Elias Lindholm will play in his second game since returning from a lower-body injury that sidelined him for three weeks. The 30-year-old forward is centering the second line between Marat Khusnutdinov and Morgan Geekie. Lindholm has nine points (four goals, five assists) in 14 games this year.

Opposing View

  • The Islanders are coming off a 1-0 shootout win over the Seattle Kraken on Sunday; they have won three of their last five games. Bo Horvat and Kyle Palmieri scored in the shootout, and goaltender David Rittich made a total of 19 saves.
  • Horvat leads New York with both goals (14) and points (25) through 23 games. The 30-year-old forward centers the first line between Emil Heineman and Palmieri, and is also on the first power-play unit. Three of Horvat’s goals have come on the man advantage.
  • The Islanders rank last in the league on the power play at 13.3%. Their penalty kill, though, is ranked ninth in the league at 83.1%. Horvat, Palmieri, Ryan Pulock and Matthew Schaefer – who was the first overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft – make up New York’s first PK unit.

Sturm speaks with the media ahead of matchup @NYI

Wednesday’s Projected Lineup

FORWARDS

Matěj Blümel - Pavel Zacha - David Pastrnak

Marat Khusnutdinov - Elias Lindholm - Morgan Geekie

Tanner Jeannot - Fraser Minten - Mark Kastelic

Alex Steeves - Sean Kuraly - Mikey Eyssimont

DEFENSEMEN

Nikita Zadorov - Jonathan Aspirot

Hampus Lindholm - Henri Jokiharju

Mason Lohrei - Andrew Peeke

GOALIES

Jeremy Swayman

Joonas Korpisalo

Zadorov speaks with Fraser as Bs close out road trip

Related Content

Practice Report: Steeves Embracing NHL Role, ‘Trying to Put my Best Foot Forward’

The Sunday Read: Inside an NHL Kitchen, How the Bruins Fuel Up with Food

Bruins Fall 3-1 to Sharks, ‘Unfortunate to Leave Points Here’

In the System: Letourneau's Sophomore Campaign Off to Strong Start

News Feed

Practice Report: Steeves Embracing NHL Role, ‘Trying to Put my Best Foot Forward’

Askarov makes 34 saves, Sharks defeat Bruins

Bruins Fall 3-1 to Sharks, ‘Unfortunate to Leave Points Here’

Need to Know: Bruins at Sharks

Bruins Activate Elias Lindholm; Place Charlie McAvoy on IR

The Sunday Read: Inside an NHL Kitchen, How the Bruins Fuel Up with Food

Practice Report: Bruins Look to Build Off Win in LA 

Geekie Lifts Bruins to 2-1 Overtime Win Against Kings 

Need to Know: Bruins at Kings

In the System: Letourneau's Sophomore Campaign Off to Strong Start

Geekie Scores Twice in Bruins 4-3 Loss to Ducks 

Need to Know: Bruins at Ducks

Bruins Recall Michael Callahan from Providence

Practice Report: Bruins Prepare for Four-Game Road Trip

Bruins Fall 3-1 to Hurricanes, ‘We Have to Regroup as a Team’

Bruins Place John Beecher on Waivers

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Hurricanes 

Bruins Announce Roster Transactions