Need to Know: Bruins at Islanders 

ELMONT –– The Boston Bruins are closing out their four-game road trip on Wednesday with a 7 p.m. matchup against the New York Islanders at UBS Arena.

​“I think the message is just that it's an important two points for us to kind of make the most of the trip,” Mark Kastelic said. “I think .500 on the road would be something that we can take home with us and build on. It is going to take a lot of guts and effort tonight to get it done.”

Kastelic has remained on the third line with Tanner Jeannot and Fraser Minten this month, and the trio is continuing to form its defensively detailed and high-energy identity. Kastelic, who is playing on the right wing, has eight points (four goals, four assists) in 24 games.

“Good for him, that he got a little bit out of his comfort zone, too, being a fourth-liner and now he’s a third-liner,” head coach Marco Sturm said. “He does a lot of good things, he plays really hard. I am very happy for him.”​

Kastelic is embracing the responsibility Sturm has given him in this newer role.

“I think right from the first game we played together, we had some success. Even if we’re not getting on the scoresheet every night, we contribute to the game in a lot of different ways,” Kastelic said. “I think we’ve been hard to play against. For me personally, just continuing to grow with that opportunity and not take it for granted. At the same time, just trying to have fun with it, too. That’s the biggest thing.”

Wednesday marks the third and final time the Bruins will face the Islanders this regular season. The B’s beat New York 4-3 in a shootout on Nov. 4 and 5-2 on Oct. 28. They now look for the sweep.

​“I feel like every time we play the Islanders, you know exactly what you’re going to get. You’re going to get a tight game, a very good checking team. Nothing has really changed for a long, long time. You can see it in the first few games we played against them,” Sturm said. “It’s been a long trip, and those last ones are usually the trickiest ones. Just have to make sure we’re ready.”