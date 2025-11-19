Need to Know: Bruins at Ducks

Korpisalo will start in net for Boston at Honda Center on Wednesday

By Belle Fraser
BostonBruins.com

ANAHEIM –– The Boston Bruins open their four-game road trip on Wednesday with a matchup against the Anaheim Ducks.

The B’s faced the Ducks for the first time this season on Oct. 23 and lost 7-5. They are now looking for a bounce-back performance come the 10 p.m. puck drop at Honda Center.

​“We know they’re good, we played them earlier in the year and they’re surprising a lot of people in the league,” Andrew Peeke said. “They have good players up and down the lineup, and we’ve got to be ready for it. We have to come with a better start and maintain that throughout the game, especially here on the road.”

Head coach Marco Sturm shuffled his defensive pairs in the absence of Charlie McAvoy, who did not travel.

“Charlie had facial surgery, successfully,” Sturm said. “He is doing good. He is recovering right now at home, and they still don’t know how long he is going to be out for.”

Peeke was on the third pair with Mason Lohrei during Wednesday’s morning skate. Hampus Lindholm and Henri Jokiharju were on the second pair, and Nikita Zadorov and Jonathan Aspirot were on the first. The Bruins also recalled Michael Callahan from Providence on Tuesday; he skated as the extra defenseman.

​“Every team goes through it, and unfortunately, it is us right now. When you talk to the players, they always want ice time, they always want playing time, they hate to be scratched,” Sturm said. “Well, this is the opportunity, and that’s what they have to remember. This is their time to shine now.”

Zacha and Peeke talk before BOS @ ANA

Wait, There’s More

  • Joonas Korpisalo will be in net for Boston. The goaltender last played on Thursday against the Ottawa Senators, making 17 saves. Korpisalo has a 3.35 goals against average and a .878 save percentage through eight starts this season.
  • Jeffrey Viel is in the lineup for the first time since Saturday in Montreal. The 28-year-old forward is projected to be on the fourth line with Sean Kuraly and Mikey Eyssimont. Viel is looking for his first point as a Bruin; he had 37 points (13 goals, 24 assists) through 68 games in the AHL with Providence last year.
  • Hampus Lindholm spent nine years with the Ducks before getting traded to Boston in 2022. The 31-year-old defenseman was a first-round pick for Anaheim in 2012. Lindholm has five points (one goal, four assists) through 13 games with the B’s this year.

Opposing View

  • The Ducks are coming off a 3-2 overtime victory over the Utah Mammoth on Monday. Jackson LaCombe and Troy Terry scored in regulation before Olen Zellweger netted the game-winning goal in OT. Goaltender Lukas Dostal made 16 saves.
  • Leo Carlsson leads Anaheim with 26 points (11 goals, 15 assists) through 19 games this year. The 20-year-old forward centers the first line between Terry and Chris Kreider. Carlsson is also on the first power-play unit and has two tallies on the man advantage.
  • Kreider is a Boxford, Massachusetts, native and played three seasons of NCAA hockey at Boston College before turning pro. The veteran forward was traded to Anaheim in June and has 14 points (10 goals, four assists) in 15 games. Kreider leads the Ducks with five power-play goals.

Sturm talks to the media after morning skate at the Honda Center

Wednesday’s Projected Lineup

FORWARDS

Morgan Geekie - Marat Khusnutdinov - David Pastrnak

Alex Steeves - Pavel Zacha - Matěj Blümel

Tanner Jeannot - Fraser Minten - Mark Kastelic

Jeffrey Viel - Sean Kuraly - Mikey Eyssimont

DEFENSEMEN

Nikita Zadorov - Jonathan Aspirot

Hampus Lindholm - Henri Jokiharju

Mason Lohrei - Andrew Peeke

GOALIES

Joonas Korpisalo

Jeremy Swayman

