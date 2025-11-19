Need to Know: Bruins at Ducks

ANAHEIM –– The Boston Bruins open their four-game road trip on Wednesday with a matchup against the Anaheim Ducks.

The B’s faced the Ducks for the first time this season on Oct. 23 and lost 7-5. They are now looking for a bounce-back performance come the 10 p.m. puck drop at Honda Center.

​“We know they’re good, we played them earlier in the year and they’re surprising a lot of people in the league,” Andrew Peeke said. “They have good players up and down the lineup, and we’ve got to be ready for it. We have to come with a better start and maintain that throughout the game, especially here on the road.”

Head coach Marco Sturm shuffled his defensive pairs in the absence of Charlie McAvoy, who did not travel.

“Charlie had facial surgery, successfully,” Sturm said. “He is doing good. He is recovering right now at home, and they still don’t know how long he is going to be out for.”

Peeke was on the third pair with Mason Lohrei during Wednesday’s morning skate. Hampus Lindholm and Henri Jokiharju were on the second pair, and Nikita Zadorov and Jonathan Aspirot were on the first. The Bruins also recalled Michael Callahan from Providence on Tuesday; he skated as the extra defenseman.

​“Every team goes through it, and unfortunately, it is us right now. When you talk to the players, they always want ice time, they always want playing time, they hate to be scratched,” Sturm said. “Well, this is the opportunity, and that’s what they have to remember. This is their time to shine now.”