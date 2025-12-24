BOSTON -- The Montreal Canadiens scored five straight goals, including four in the third period, and defeated the Boston Bruins 6-2 at TD Garden on Tuesday.
Canadiens score 5 straight, surge to win against Bruins
Dobson, Hutson each has 3 assists for Montreal, which runs point streak to 4
Noah Dobson and Lane Hutson each had three assists, and Nick Suzuki, Juraj Slafkovsky and Ivan Demidov each had a goal and assist for the Canadiens (20-12-5), who are 3-0-1 in their past four games.
“It feels great,” said Suzuki, the Montreal captain. “It’s exactly what we wanted to do going into the (holiday) break. It was a huge third (period), big power-play goals and we just kept grinding.”
Jacob Fowler made 26 saves and improved to 3-1-1 in five starts this season to begin his NHL career.
“Obviously the result’s good anytime you give up less than the other guy you’re playing,” Fowler said. “I feel like I’m starting to get more confident. There were a couple of plays I didn’t like tonight, a goal I would like to have back, but that’s just part of the learning process, trying not to let one bad goal turn into two. There’s a lot of confidence in this group and we’re proud of the effort tonight.”
Montreal coach Martin St. Louis has been happy with the rookie goalie’s performances.
“Every player, no matter what, if you’re given an opportunity you want to prove that you belong, and that’s what he’s doing,” St. Louis said.
Marat Khusnutdinov and Alex Steeves scored for the Bruins (20-17-1), who have lost four straight (0-3-1) to end a five-game homestand. Jeremy Swayman made 23 saves.
“We have a structure that we know works and gave us success throughout the season so far, and we have to get back to it before it’s too late,” Boston forward David Pastrnak said. “There’s lots of hockey left to be played, but at the same time we need to get back to the details, the structure that we know that works. It seems like a little mental fatigue these last couple of games with a lot of mental mistakes. Hopefully everyone can spend a few days with their families and come back recharged because it’s not going to get any easier.”
Demidov began the five-goal run for Montreal by tying it 2-2 at 1:58 of the second period. He collected a loose puck after a giveaway by the Bruins in the neutral zone, went in on a breakaway and beat Swayman around his right skate with a backhand.
Montreal went ahead 3-2 when Zachary Bolduc scored at 7:04 of the third period. Swayman stopped Suzuki on a breakaway, but Bolduc put the rebound into an open net.
The Canadiens then pushed the lead to 4-2 on Cole Caufield’s goal at 8:43 during a 5-on-3 power play. Dobson broke his stick on a one-timer, and the puck made its way to Caufield in the left face-off circle, before he moved in on Swayman at the left post while stick-handling and scored through the five-hole.
Suzuki extended it to 5-2 at 10:09 during a two-man advantage, batting in a rebound out of the air at the left post, before Slafkovsky made it 6-2 at 12:22 with a one-timer in the right circle.
“We didn’t get too many good looks on the first couple (power plays),” Suzuki said, “and 5-on-3 hasn’t been our strong suit, but it was really good to get those two and kind of put the game away.”
Sammy Blais gave the Canadiens a 1-0 lead at 11:08 of the first period. Montreal capitalized on a Mason Lohrei defensive-zone turnover when Blais’ shot from below the goal line along the left side went in off Swayman’s back at the near post.
Khusnutdinov tied it 1-1 at 12:25. After keeping the puck in the offensive zone along the left wall, Lohrei made a move around Oliver Kapanen and sent a quick centering pass to Khusnutdinov in front, where he beat Fowler over the glove.
Steeves put the Bruins ahead 2-1 at 19:42 with a power-play goal, scoring on a wrist shot from below the right face-off dot off a pass from Pastrnak.
“The whole homestand, going into the break is unfortunate, but it’s moments like these where you find out how tight the group is,” Steeves said. “I know we’ll bounce back from this and we’ll be stronger because of it. It stings for now, but we have three days to refresh mentally and come back with a huge push before the Olympic break (in February).”
NOTES: Hutson (92 assists in 121 games) became the second-fastest player in Canadiens history to reach 90 assists with the team, behind Buddy O'Connor (114). He also became the fourth-fastest defenseman in NHL history to reach the mark, behind Mark Howe (116 games), Sergei Zubov (118) and Stefan Persson (120). Hutson has five career three-assist games; the only Canadiens player with as many at age 21 or younger is Henri Richard (six). … Center Phillip Danault had one shot on goal and played 15:29 in his first game back with the Canadiens since being traded from the Los Angeles Kings on Friday. He played for Montreal from 2015-21. Of being a part of the Canadiens-Bruins rivalry again, he said, “It doesn’t change. It was amazing. It got me going right away and I was fired up. It’s great to be back and see that rivalry again.” … Bruins forward Viktor Arvidsson returned to the lineup after missing five games with a lower-body injury. He had two shots in 14:34. ... Boston forward Sean Kuraly won eight of 14 face-offs in his 600th NHL game. ... Defenseman Vladislav Kolyachonok made his Bruins debut after being claimed off waivers from the Dallas Stars on Dec. 16. He had one shot in 10:35.