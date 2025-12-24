Canadiens score 5 straight, surge to win against Bruins

Jacob Fowler made 26 saves and improved to 3-1-1 in five starts this season to begin his NHL career.

“Obviously the result’s good anytime you give up less than the other guy you’re playing,” Fowler said. “I feel like I’m starting to get more confident. There were a couple of plays I didn’t like tonight, a goal I would like to have back, but that’s just part of the learning process, trying not to let one bad goal turn into two. There’s a lot of confidence in this group and we’re proud of the effort tonight.”

Montreal coach Martin St. Louis has been happy with the rookie goalie’s performances.

“Every player, no matter what, if you’re given an opportunity you want to prove that you belong, and that’s what he’s doing,” St. Louis said.

Marat Khusnutdinov and Alex Steeves scored for the Bruins (20-17-1), who have lost four straight (0-3-1) to end a five-game homestand. Jeremy Swayman made 23 saves.

“We have a structure that we know works and gave us success throughout the season so far, and we have to get back to it before it’s too late,” Boston forward David Pastrnak said. “There’s lots of hockey left to be played, but at the same time we need to get back to the details, the structure that we know that works. It seems like a little mental fatigue these last couple of games with a lot of mental mistakes. Hopefully everyone can spend a few days with their families and come back recharged because it’s not going to get any easier.”

Demidov began the five-goal run for Montreal by tying it 2-2 at 1:58 of the second period. He collected a loose puck after a giveaway by the Bruins in the neutral zone, went in on a breakaway and beat Swayman around his right skate with a backhand.