The Sunday Read: How the Boston Bruins are Spending the Holidays

BOSTON –– Hampus Lindholm will collect meatballs, mini sausages, herring and salmon for his smorgasbord.

​Nikita Zadorov is responsible for the Olivier Salad, a mixture of mayonnaise, diced potatoes, carrots, eggs and pickles.

​Mark Kastelic is attempting to make a prime rib for the first time, Marco Sturm has taken on tree duty for his family and Mason Lohrei is settling on the perfect gift for Fraser Minten.​

Through different traditions, the Boston Bruins are celebrating the holidays in their own special ways amidst a busy season.

“Christmas for us was always the biggest day of the year. I am still like that. I am still like a little kid,” Sturm said. “As a kid, you always look forward to it at night. Usually we had some nice German dinner, with sausage and sauerkraut. But the best part was after. They opened up the door in the living room, and there was the tree with all the presents.”​

While Sturm’s holiday setup has changed since moving to the United States, he still tries to bring in pieces of home. The same goes for Lindholm, whose family visits Boston from overseas each year.​

“I think I really fell in love with [Christmas] during my early years in California, because Christmas reminded me of cold weather like in Sweden. Snow and stuff, you don’t really get that in California,” Lindholm said. “Getting a Christmas tree and all that stuff puts you in such a good spirit.”

Lindholm will host Christmas Eve dinner with a Swedish spread. It is a bit more special this year, though, for the first-time father. Lindholm and his fiancée, Amanada’s daughter, Magnolia, was born in November. She watched her dad play at TD Garden on Saturday against the Vancouver Canucks.