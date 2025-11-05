Khusnutdinov Fuels Bruins Win Over Islanders: ‘We’re Really Happy to See That’

Swayman made 29 saves at UBS Arena on Tuesday in the 4-3 shootout victory

By Belle Fraser / BostonBruins.com

ELMONT, N.Y. –– Marat Khusnutdinov was a bit surprised when he felt Marco Sturm tap him on the shoulder.

The Boston Bruins were in a shootout against the New York Islanders on Tuesday at UBS Arena, and the head coach tabbed the 23-year-old forward as the second one up.

“I just go with my gut,” Sturm said. “He was actually pretty funny. He looked at me like, ‘Me?’ I said, ‘Yeah.’”

Khusnutdinov went on to score the lone goal in the shootout – following his game-tying tally in the third period – to secure the B’s 4-3 victory and extend their win streak to four games.

“I’m feeling great. He trusts me and I scored, team wins,” Khusnutdinov said. “Every time we win the game, it is fun for the team.”

Khusnutdinov also had the game-winning, overtime goal on Thursday against the Buffalo Sabres after getting promoted to center the first line. He is trying to take it all in stride and, evidently, is handling the moment well.​

“He is a resilient individual, that’s for sure. He keeps that mindset of happiness, gratefulness, gratitude, and he’s getting rewarded for it,” said Jeremy Swayman, who made 29 saves. “We’re really happy to see that.”

Marco Sturm speaks to the media after the Bruins 4-3 shootout win over the Islanders.

It was a back-and-forth affair ahead of the shootout.

Anthony Duclair broke the ice in the second period with a wrist shot from the high slot at 5:11 to make it 1-0, but the Bruins responded with the equalizer just over seven minutes later.

Viktor Arvidsson logged his fourth goal in six games for the 1-1 scoreline. The forward threw a pass from Hampus Lindholm on net, and it bounced off Anders Lee and in at 12:21. The Bruins’ second line – with Arvidsson, Casey Mittelstadt and Pavel Zacha – continues to produce. Mittelstadt had the secondary assist on the play.

​The Islanders then regained the lead at 13:06 with a tally from Bo Horvat. A late Boston power play in the second, though, knotted things 2-2. Charlie McAvoy wired the puck over to Zacha by the right circle, where he ripped it past New York netminder Ilya Sorokin at 17:29. It marked Zacha’s third goal of the season and extended his point streak to four games. McAvoy also has five points in the last four games.

“It shows the character in our room. I think overall, we had a good feeling today,” Sturm said. “Even after they scored, made a few changes. I think the bench was good, the guys were good.”

​Horvat earned his second of the night to pull the Islanders ahead, 3-2, at 5:05 of the final frame. And, yet again, the Bruins clawed back. This time, it was Khusnutdinov with an extra-effort, net-front play. The forward came diving through the crease, backhanding the rebound of Fraser Minten’s initial shot in at 15:06 to force overtime and, eventually, the shootout win.

“It is excellent to see that — guys not giving up on anything,” Swayman said. “Playing 60 full minutes and getting the result. That’s something that’s really important for us right now. We have to just keep this rolling.”

​The Bruins return to TD Garden on Thursday for a 7 p.m. rematch against the Ottawa Senators.

Khusnutdinov, Swayman and Zadorov speak after the Bruins 4-3 shootout win over the Islanders.

