Khusnutdinov Fuels Bruins Win Over Islanders: ‘We’re Really Happy to See That’

ELMONT, N.Y. –– Marat Khusnutdinov was a bit surprised when he felt Marco Sturm tap him on the shoulder.

The Boston Bruins were in a shootout against the New York Islanders on Tuesday at UBS Arena, and the head coach tabbed the 23-year-old forward as the second one up.

“I just go with my gut,” Sturm said. “He was actually pretty funny. He looked at me like, ‘Me?’ I said, ‘Yeah.’”

Khusnutdinov went on to score the lone goal in the shootout – following his game-tying tally in the third period – to secure the B’s 4-3 victory and extend their win streak to four games.

“I’m feeling great. He trusts me and I scored, team wins,” Khusnutdinov said. “Every time we win the game, it is fun for the team.”

Khusnutdinov also had the game-winning, overtime goal on Thursday against the Buffalo Sabres after getting promoted to center the first line. He is trying to take it all in stride and, evidently, is handling the moment well.​

“He is a resilient individual, that’s for sure. He keeps that mindset of happiness, gratefulness, gratitude, and he’s getting rewarded for it,” said Jeremy Swayman, who made 29 saves. “We’re really happy to see that.”