Bruins Announce Additional Details for Zdeno Chara Number Retirement on Jan. 15

The Boston Bruins announced today additional details surrounding the club’s plans to honor former captain and defenseman Zdeno Chara (2006-2020) with a number retirement ceremony ahead of the Bruins vs. Kraken match-up on Jan. 15 at TD Garden. The ceremony will celebrate Chara’s illustrious career, including his 14 seasons as captain of the Boston Bruins, as well as his community impact and achievements.

FERENCE TO HOST ON-ICE CEREMONY

The ceremony will be hosted by Boston Bruins alumnus – and Chara's long-time defensive partner and fellow 2011 Stanley Cup Champion – Andrew Ference. Currently the NHL’s Director of Youth Strategy, Ference recently served as an analyst for the collaboration between the Bruins, NESN, and NHL on the March 2025 “Best Snow Day Ever” animated broadcast and remains active in the Boston hockey community. He played 16 seasons in the NHL, including parts of seven seasons with the Bruins (2006-2013).

COMMEMORATIVE BOBBLEHEAD GIVEAWAY

In celebration of Chara’s No. 33 being raised to the rafters, all ticketed fans will receive an exclusive Zdeno Chara bobblehead, courtesy of TD Bank, commemorating his Bruins career. The bobblehead figurine depicts one of the most memorable moments of Chara’s time in a Bruins uniform, lifting the Stanley Cup for the first time. The base of the bobblehead highlights some of the many achievements of Chara’s career, including his 2008-09 Norris Trophy win and his recent induction into the Hockey Hall of Fame. Bobbleheads will be distributed pregame as fans enter TD Garden.

CEREMONY & GAME START TIMES

Originally scheduled for 7:00 p.m., the start time for the Jan. 15 game has been moved to 8:00 p.m. to accommodate the pregame ceremony, which will be held prior to warm-ups. The pregame schedule (subject to change) for Jan. 15 is listed below:

5 p.m. – TD Garden Doors Open for All Ticket Holders

6:10 p.m. – Fans are strongly encouraged to be seated for the pregame ceremony

8 p.m. – Game Start

Additional details on the ceremony, including fan activations and broadcast information, will be shared in the coming weeks.

Tickets to the game are available to purchase. For more information, visit bostonbruins.com/tickets. All-inclusive suite rental options that accommodate 18-240 guests are also available. Visit bostonbruins.com/suiterentals to learn more.

The Bruins will bestow the club’s highest honor upon captain and defenseman Zdeno Chara (2006-2020) by retiring his No. 33 jersey, becoming the 13th number raised to the Garden rafters. Other retired numbers by the Bruins are 22 (Willie O’Ree, 2022), 16 (Rick Middleton, 2018), 8 (Cam Neely, 2004), 24 (Terry O’Reilly, 2002), 77 (Ray Bourque, 2001), 7 (Phil Esposito, 1987), 9 (Johnny Bucyk, 1980), 4 (Bobby Orr, 1979), 15 (Milt Schmidt, 1956), 2 (Eddie Shore, 1947), 5 (Aubrey “Dit” Clapper, 1947) and 3 (Lionel Hitchman, 1934).