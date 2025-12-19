Bruins Fall 3-1 to Oilers, ‘It Will Make Us Better’

Zacha scored for Boston on Thursday at TD Garden

oilerspost
By Belle Fraser
BostonBruins.com

BOSTON –– The Boston Bruins fell 3-1 to the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday at TD Garden.

It was a story of special teams throughout the night.

“I was really happy, actually, with our 5-on-5 game. We made one mistake, little mistake, and it cost us one goal. But other than that, I thought it was pretty good,” head coach Marco Sturm said. “You can’t give up one, and you can’t give up one on the power play, too. That’s a hard one. Overall, it was just a little bit frustrating because I thought guys were into the game, guys were sharp.”

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins gave the Oilers a 1-0 lead at 13:38 while on the man advantage, before Pavel Zacha knotted things up as Darnell Nurse sat in the box for tripping.

Elias Lindholm strung the puck through to Zacha, who was heading towards the net to roof a back-handed shot past Edmonton goaltender Tristan Jarry. The power-play goal at 16:27 tied it 1-1 and marked Zacha’s ninth tally of the year.

“I think the power play, we broke into the zone a couple times really well,” Zacha said. “It is getting better every game, but today it didn’t help us to win. We’ve got to get better with that, too.”

Zacha is now on a two-game point streak and has a total of 24 points (nine goals, 15 assists) through 34 games. The 28-year-old forward is skating on the second line with Casey Mittelstadt and Marat Khusnutdinov.

“He’s very fast. I think right now, he’s getting better every day. I think he’s getting comfortable making plays. I like playing with him,” Zacha said of Khusnutdinov. “He sees the game really well. He wins puck battles, too, which, for his size, it’s really impressive how many puck battles he wins and looks for the guys right after.”

H. Lindholm, Peeke, Zacha, Swayman speak after the Bruins 3-1 loss to the Oilers.

The Oilers pulled ahead in the second period with a tally from Quinn Hutson; it was his first in the NHL. The 23-year-old forward, who played three years of NCAA hockey at Boston University, made it 2-1 at 14:38.

Connor McDavid widened the gap in the final frame with a breakaway, short-handed goal at 1:41 for the 3-1 scoreline.

“I thought that it could’ve gone either way. We put a good 5-on-5 game together tonight, so it’s something to build off of moving forward,” said Jeremy Swayman, who made 22 saves. “I think if we keep a team like that under 30 shots, we’re going to have a good chance to win a lot of those games.”

The Bruins have three games remaining in their homestand and will look to learn from Thursday’s loss against Edmonton.

“I like playing teams like that because they make you better. That one mistake, it will make us better, trust me. And that’s a good thing,” Sturm said. “For me, it’s a great teaching game. Really good. Cost us maybe two points, but overall, I do believe those kinds of games will help.”

Boston returns to action on Saturday when it hosts the Vancouver Canucks in the first game of a back-to-back.

