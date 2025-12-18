Need to Know: Bruins vs. Oilers

Swayman will start in net for Boston on Thursday at TD Garden

tanneroilers
By Belle Fraser
BostonBruins.com

BOSTON –– The Boston Bruins will host the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday at TD Garden for a 7 p.m. matchup. It marks the first of two regular-season meetings between the teams.​

“They’ve been in the finals a few years in a row now for a reason. Now it’s almost like they can taste it again,” head coach Marco Sturm said of Edmonton. “If you have a guy like McDavid and Leon on the same team, it sounds dangerous to me. We’ve just got to make sure we play them the right way, play them hard, don’t give them too much room. That is going to be the challenge tonight.”​

The Bruins have won five of their last six games, most recently beating the Utah Mammoth 4-1 on Tuesday to open the homestand. The B’s have the most wins on home ice in the Eastern Conference with 12 so far this year.

“We feel comfortable at home. For me, what I’ve noticed since I’m here, every time we score, it feels like the energy all of a sudden it’s starting to come more from the crowd, and also from us, too,” Sturm said. “It gives us a little extra boost, I would say.”

​Tanner Jeannot did not practice with the team on Wednesday due to illness, but is expected to play on Thursday against the Oilers, Sturm said. The 28-year-old forward is on the fourth line with Mark Kastelic and Sean Kuraly. The trio has combined for 11 points in the last five games.

“It’s been awesome. Really, two predictable players. I think, generally, we think the game the same way, and how we want to produce a successful trio. I really think anytime we get together, it really does take all three,” Kuraly said. “We’re learning to work better and better. I’m looking forward to continuing to get better with two big, strong, skilled players. I’ve really enjoyed playing with both of them – good teammates.”

Kuraly speaks with the media ahead of matchup vs EDM

Wait, There’s More

  • Morgan Geekie scored twice in the Bruins’ win over the Mammoth on Tuesday. The 27-year-old forward has 24 goals in 34 games, which is a team-high and good for second-most in the league, trailing only Nathan MacKinnon. Geekie remains on the first line with Elias Lindholm and David Pastrnak.
  • Jeremy Swayman will be in net for the third consecutive game. The goaltender last played on Tuesday and made 20 saves in the victory. Swayman has a 2.74 goals against average and a .909 save percentage through 22 games.
  • The Bruins’ power play is ranked fifth in the NHL at 25.5%. Geekie and David Pastrnak are tied for most power-play goals on the team with six. Boston has scored three times on the man advantage in the last three games.

Opposing View

  • The Oilers are coming off a 6-4 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday. Connor McDavid had two goals, and Zach Hyman, Matt Savoie, Evan Bouchard and Vasily Podkolzin also scored. Leon Draisaitl logged four assists, surpassing 1,000 NHL points for a 1,003 total. Tristan Jarry – who the team acquired from the Penguins in exchange for Stuart Skinner – made 26 saves in the victory.
  • McDavid leads Edmonton with 56 points (20 goals, 36 assists) through 34 games this year. The 28-year-old forward is centering the first line between Hyman and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins. Six of McDavid’s goals have come on the power play; he is on the first unit.
  • Trent Frederic is making his return to TD Garden for the first time since getting traded from Boston to Edmonton in March. The 27-year-old forward was a first-round pick of the Bruins in the 2016 NHL Draft and spent seven years with the organization. Frederic has three points (two goals, one assist) in 34 games this season.

Bruins set to face off against EDM on Thursday

Related Content

Bruins Announce Additional Details for Zdeno Chara Number Retirement on Jan. 15

Locker Room Raw: Vladislav Kolyachonok

Bruins Welcome Kolyachonok to the Team, ‘I Was Really Excited’

UTA at BOS | Recap

News Feed

Bruins Announce Additional Details for Zdeno Chara Number Retirement on Jan. 15

Bruins Welcome Kolyachonok to the Team, ‘I Was Really Excited’

Geekie Scores Twice in Bruins 4-1 Win Over Utah

Bruins Claim Vladislav Kolyachonok; Place Jonathan Aspirot on IR

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Mammoth

Bruins to Host Mental Health Awareness Night, Presented by Mass General Brigham, on Dec. 16

Bruins Close Road Trip with 6-2 Loss to Wild 

Need to Know: Bruins at Wild 

Sunday Read: Talking Family, Routines and NHL Success with Steeves 

Practice Report: Bruins Prepare for the Wild 

In the System: Letourneau Carries Hot Streak into Holiday Break 

Pastrnak Posts Four Points in Bruins 6-3 Win Over Jets

Inside the Making of the Bruins’ Stadium Series Jersey, ‘Design with Intention’

Boston Bruins Unveil Uniforms for 2026 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series

Bruins Activate Charlie McAvoy

Need to Know: Bruins at Jets 

Bruins Beat Blues and Extend Win Streak to Three Games, ‘All About Character’

Need to Know: Bruins at Blues 