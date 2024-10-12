Pastrnak scores in OT, Bruins defeat Kings

Trevor Moore scored, and Darcy Kuemper made 23 saves for the Kings, who played the second of a season-opening seven-game road trip (1-0-1).

“You give [the Bruins] time, and they’re going to be able to make a play. I think that’s the biggest thing,” Los Angeles defenseman Kyle Burroughs said. “We’ve been reading off each other really well and pressuring really well and getting clears when we can. When we need a save, [Kuemper’s] been there, and he’s been probably our best player the first two games.”

Each team finished 0-for-5 on the power play.

“Pastrnak, in particular, has been year over year one of the top goal-scorers, so you [have] to pay special attention to him,” Kings coach Jim Hiller said. “I’ve gone against them a lot of times, and that was as good as I’ve been on the bench where we killed [penalties] against Boston.”

Moore gave Los Angeles a 1-0 lead at 5:22 of the second period, three seconds after its man-advantage expired. With Swayman trapped under Boston defenseman Hampus Lindholm, Alex Turcotte whiffed on a centering pass but it fell to Moore, who scored into an open net.

Lindholm tied it 1-1 at 16:50 during 4-on-4 play, unleashing a one-timer off Brad Marchand’s rebound from the left side that bounced a long way to Lindholm on the right.

“Real smart shot by [Marchand], shooting it off the far pad to create the rebound if his shot didn’t go in,” Bruins coach Jim Montgomery said.