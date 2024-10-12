BOSTON -- David Pastrnak scored at 3:07 of overtime to give the Boston Bruins a 2-1 win against the Los Angeles Kings at TD Garden on Saturday.
Pastrnak scores in OT, Bruins defeat Kings
Forward wins it at 3:07, Swayman makes 33 saves; Kuemper stops 23 for Los Angeles
Mason Lohrei found Pastrnak on the doorstep shortly after Matthew Poitras’ zone entry. Pastrnak has scored in each of Boston’s first three games.
“The puck got to me. I saw [Lohrei] flying in [at] full speed, so I kind of criss-crossed,” Pastrnak said. “L.A.’s guys looked a little tired, so ‘Mase’ skated, made a nice move and it was [a] good give-and-go.”
Elias Lindholm scored, and Jeremy Swayman made 33 saves for the Bruins (2-1-0).
“It’s always nice to score goals and help the team that way,” Lindholm said. “Tonight, I wasn’t very good. I got to be better than that, but I thought L.A. played well. Didn’t give us much room out there, and they were reloading really hard, so it was tough for us. But we stuck with it and we found a way to win.”
Trevor Moore scored, and Darcy Kuemper made 23 saves for the Kings, who played the second of a season-opening seven-game road trip (1-0-1).
“You give [the Bruins] time, and they’re going to be able to make a play. I think that’s the biggest thing,” Los Angeles defenseman Kyle Burroughs said. “We’ve been reading off each other really well and pressuring really well and getting clears when we can. When we need a save, [Kuemper’s] been there, and he’s been probably our best player the first two games.”
Each team finished 0-for-5 on the power play.
“Pastrnak, in particular, has been year over year one of the top goal-scorers, so you [have] to pay special attention to him,” Kings coach Jim Hiller said. “I’ve gone against them a lot of times, and that was as good as I’ve been on the bench where we killed [penalties] against Boston.”
Moore gave Los Angeles a 1-0 lead at 5:22 of the second period, three seconds after its man-advantage expired. With Swayman trapped under Boston defenseman Hampus Lindholm, Alex Turcotte whiffed on a centering pass but it fell to Moore, who scored into an open net.
Lindholm tied it 1-1 at 16:50 during 4-on-4 play, unleashing a one-timer off Brad Marchand’s rebound from the left side that bounced a long way to Lindholm on the right.
“Real smart shot by [Marchand], shooting it off the far pad to create the rebound if his shot didn’t go in,” Bruins coach Jim Montgomery said.
Lohrei nearly took the lead on a shot from the point with 12 seconds left in the second, but it hit the crossbar.
Each team had a power play in the final seven minutes of the third period but failed to score.
The Kings outshot the Bruins 10-6 in the third.
Los Angeles forward Quinton Byfield had a chance to win it 41 seconds into overtime after eluding Pastrnak in the right circle, but Swayman made a save with his left arm.
“We took a step in the right direction tonight,” said Byfield, who had the secondary assist on Moore’s goal. “Obviously [stinks] to come out on the losing end, but we’re making strides in the right direction of Kings hockey.”
NOTES: Each of the past seven games between the Kings and Bruins at TD Garden have gone past regulation dating to Oct. 28, 2017. Prior to Saturday, Boston’s only victory in that span here occurred Feb. 9, 2019. … Pastrnak became the fourth Bruins player with at least 10 career overtime goals. Marchand has the most with 19. … Elias Lindholm extended his season-opening point streak to three games; he has five points (two goals, three assists). It’s the first time he’s had five points in the first three games of a season, his 12th in the NHL.