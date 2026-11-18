Quinton Byfield was awarded a penalty shot when he was tripped on a breakaway by Boston’s Mason Lohrei at 5:56 of the second period, but DiPietro made a sprawling glove save to stifle Byfield’s forehand-backhand deke attempt.

Los Angeles gained a 2-0 lead at 16:35. Boston defenseman Hampus Lindholm attempted to rim the puck out of the zone, but Scott Laughton intercepted it at the hash mark and made a centering pass to Andre Lee, who redirected it in with his knee.

“Two-goal leads are huge,” Kuemper said. “It can help guys start relaxing a little bit in those crunch moments and just make the plays that need to be played, so being up 2-0 going into the third was huge.”

The Bruins showed some urgency to start the third period, so Laviolette decided to call a timeout at 2:48 to settle things down.

“You knew (Boston) was going to come. You knew they were going to push, and they did,” said Laviolette. “We played a really good 40 minutes, and we didn’t want to play the next 17 minutes like we did the first three minutes of the third period, so let’s go back to the mindset of the first and second period where we were skating, we were working, we were competing on the defensive side of things.”

Boston had an opportunity to cut its deficit when Morgan Geekie was awarded a penalty shot at 9:51 of the third period when he was hooked by Drew Doughty on a breakaway. Geekie attempted a forehand shot from in close, but Kuemper made a glove save.

“When we’re on our game we seem to get a lot of pucks to the net, and play goal line to goal line,” Geekie said. “Tonight, there were spurts of it, but for 60 minutes we got away from that. They’re a good team over there, very similar to us, and they shut us out. We had our chances, but it was just one of those things where we got away from our game too much and we have to figure out a way to do it for 60 minutes.”