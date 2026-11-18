BOSTON – Darcy Kuemper made 29 saves to record his 40th NHL shutout, and the Los Angeles Kings ended a four-game losing streak with a 3-0 win against the Boston Bruins at TD Garden on Tuesday.
Kuemper makes 29 saves, Kings shut out Bruins to end four-game skid
Gustafsson has goal, assist in return for Los Angeles; Boston drops third in row
“The guys were doing a great job in front of me, and I felt like I was able to see every shot,” Kuemper said. “When we’re boxing out like that it makes the goalie’s job a lot easier and I thought we did a great job in front of our net.”
It was his first shutout this season, and he became the fifth active goalie to reach 40 shutouts.
“It’s pretty cool, I guess,” he said. “Right now, we’re focused on winning games, so onto the next one.”
Erik Gustafsson had a goal and an assist after missing three games with an undisclosed injury for Los Angeles (6-11-2).
“It was a solid effort by (Kuemper) and everyone,” said Kings forward Mats Zuccarello. “Playing a really good road game – desperate, blocking shots, helping each other, backchecking – the kind of game we needed right now to get some points and get some confidence in our game.”
Michael DiPietro made 19 saves for the Bruins (13-7-1), who have lost three straight for the first time this season.
“We got more and more frustrated and made some mental mistakes and lost the game,” said Bruins coach Marco Sturm. “It was frustrating today and we need to find that extra edge, especially at home, and to get that crowd going, too. I knew if we scored one, we would score two, but that goal never came.”
Zuccarello put Los Angeles ahead 1-0 at 15:46 of the first period. Gustafsson controlled the puck over the offensive blue line, but his shot attempt was blocked by defenseman Will Borgen. Zuccarello quickly gained possession and beat a screened DiPietro short side with a shot from the left circle.
It’s the second consecutive game Zuccarello has scored.
“You can tell he’s involved. He’s moving. The puck’s on his stick. He’s making plays and putting pucks to the net, so that’s a real bonus for us,” said coach Peter Laviolette.
Quinton Byfield was awarded a penalty shot when he was tripped on a breakaway by Boston’s Mason Lohrei at 5:56 of the second period, but DiPietro made a sprawling glove save to stifle Byfield’s forehand-backhand deke attempt.
Los Angeles gained a 2-0 lead at 16:35. Boston defenseman Hampus Lindholm attempted to rim the puck out of the zone, but Scott Laughton intercepted it at the hash mark and made a centering pass to Andre Lee, who redirected it in with his knee.
“Two-goal leads are huge,” Kuemper said. “It can help guys start relaxing a little bit in those crunch moments and just make the plays that need to be played, so being up 2-0 going into the third was huge.”
The Bruins showed some urgency to start the third period, so Laviolette decided to call a timeout at 2:48 to settle things down.
“You knew (Boston) was going to come. You knew they were going to push, and they did,” said Laviolette. “We played a really good 40 minutes, and we didn’t want to play the next 17 minutes like we did the first three minutes of the third period, so let’s go back to the mindset of the first and second period where we were skating, we were working, we were competing on the defensive side of things.”
Boston had an opportunity to cut its deficit when Morgan Geekie was awarded a penalty shot at 9:51 of the third period when he was hooked by Drew Doughty on a breakaway. Geekie attempted a forehand shot from in close, but Kuemper made a glove save.
“When we’re on our game we seem to get a lot of pucks to the net, and play goal line to goal line,” Geekie said. “Tonight, there were spurts of it, but for 60 minutes we got away from that. They’re a good team over there, very similar to us, and they shut us out. We had our chances, but it was just one of those things where we got away from our game too much and we have to figure out a way to do it for 60 minutes.”
Kuemper has allowed only one goal in seven career penalty shots against.
“I was just trying to be as big as I could,” he said. “Obviously, he’s a great shooter, so I wanted to take away as much of the net as I could and got a piece of it.”
Gustafsson scored into the empty net for the 3-0 at 16:53, with Kuemper getting an assist.
“I thought we competed hard the whole night,” Laviolette said. “They pushed hard at the beginning. They pushed hard at the end. I thought we responded well to both. I thought we did a really good job right in front of Darcy, and Darcy made some really big saves, and couple of really big ones on the penalty kill in the second period, and a couple of big ones in the third period. Obviously, on the penalty shot, that could have made it 2-1 and change the complexion of the game, but he was really good. Overall, our guys competed really hard, really well all night.”
NOTES: Zuccarello became the third player to score in consecutive games for the Kings at age 39 or older, following Jarome Iginla (2016-2017), Luc Robitaille (2005-06) and Corey Perry (2025-26) . . . Among the five active goalies with 40 shutouts, Kuemper is the fastest to hit the mark at 501 games played, passing Connor Hellebuyck (516 games).