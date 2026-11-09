Bruins Announce Additional Details for Patrice Bergeron’s Number 37 Retirement Ceremony on Dec. 1

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By Boston Bruins
Boston Bruins

The Boston Bruins today announced additional details surrounding the club’s plans to honor former captain and forward Patrice Bergeron (2003-2023) with a number retirement ceremony ahead of the Bruins vs. Colorado Avalanche matchup on Dec. 1 at TD Garden. The ceremony will celebrate Bergeron’s remarkable 20-year career with the Bruins, as well as his legacy as one of Boston’s most treasured athletes of all time. 

ALUMNI GOLD CARPET ENTRANCE

The Boston Bruins will host an Alumni Gold Carpet Entrance ahead of Patrice Bergeron’s Number 37 Retirement Ceremony prior to the team’s game against the Colorado Avalanche. The gold carpet will welcome back Bruins legends. Beginning at 4:00 p.m. at The Hub on Causeway, the gold carpet arrival will give fans the opportunity to catch a glimpse of their favorite Bruins as they return to TD Garden for the celebration. 

CEREMONY & GAME START TIMES 

The full pregame schedule (subject to change) for Dec. 1 is listed below: 

4:00 p.m. — Start of Alumni Gold Carpet

4:30 p.m. — TD Garden Doors Open for All Ticket Holders 

6:00 p.m. — Fans and Media are strongly encouraged to be seated for the pregame ceremony

6:10 p.m. — Patrice Bergeron’s Number 37 Retirement Ceremony Begins 

8:00 p.m. — Game Start  

ON-ICE CEREMONY 

The on-ice ceremony to retire Patrice Bergeron’s number 37 is scheduled to begin at approximately 6:10 p.m. Fans are strongly encouraged to be seated for the pregame ceremony by 6:00 p.m. 

Boston Bruins alumnus – and fellow 2011 Stanley Cup Champion – Andrew Ference will return to host the pregame ceremony, reprising his role as emcee after hosting last season's number retirement ceremony for Zdeno Chara. Currently, Ference serves as the NHL’s Director of Social Impact, Growth & Player Programs, helping to expand youth hockey participation. He played 16 seasons in the NHL, including parts of seven seasons with the Bruins (2006-2013). 

COMMEMORATIVE BOBBLEHEAD GIVEAWAY 

In celebration of Bergeron’s No. 37 being raised to the TD Garden rafters, all ticketed fans will receive an exclusive Patrice Bergeron bobblehead commemorating his career. The bobblehead depicts Bergeron in his signature faceoff stance, with a nod to his frequently tucked jersey. The base highlights several of Bergeron’s incredible career achievements, including his recent induction into the Hockey Hall of Fame and a record six Selke Trophy wins. Bobbleheads will be distributed pregame as fans enter TD Garden. 

FAN ACTIVATIONS AND MERCHANDISE 

Before the ceremony begins, fans with a valid ticket to the Dec. 1 game can purchase tickets to the official pregame party, Before the Banner: Celebrating No. 37, a special event at Banners Kitchen & Tap beginning at 2:30 p.m. Guests will enjoy food offerings, one complimentary drink ticket, an up-close view of Bruins alumni before they hit the Gold Carpet, and a dedicated entrance into TD Garden when doors open. For more information and to purchase tickets to Before the Banner: Celebrating No. 37, please click HERE

In honor of Patrice Bergeron’s number retirement, the Boston Bruins Foundation is hosting a special 50/50 raffle, running now through the Dec. 1 game. Benefitting 14 charitable organizations, the 50/50 raffle will also give purchasers the chance to win a variety of prizes throughout November, including a $5,000 cash prize. For more information and to enter the Boston Bruins Foundation 50/50 raffle, please click HERE

Exclusive merchandise commemorating Patrice Bergeron's Number Retirement, including T-shirts, sweatshirts, hats and more, are available for purchase now at BostonProShop.com and in-store at the ProShop, powered by ’47, at The Hub on Causeway (84 Causeway St., Boston, MA 02114).   

Limited tickets to the Dec. 1 game remain available for purchase. For more information and to purchase tickets to the game, please visit bostonbruins.com/tickets

The Bruins’ matchup against the Colorado Avalanche will be televised locally on NESN and nationally on TNT, and radio broadcast will be on 98.5 The Sports Hub. Full coverage of the pregame Patrice Bergeron Number 37 Retirement will be carried exclusively on NESN, with the broadcast beginning at 6:00 p.m. The NESN broadcast will also include the post-ceremony press conference, an exclusive pregame show interview with Patrice Bergeron, and a special in-game broadcast booth appearances from Cam Neely and Zdeno Chara.  

Bergeron’s No. 37 will be the 14th number raised to the TD Garden rafters. Other numbers retired by the Bruins are 33 (Zdeno Chara, 2026), 22 (Willie O’Ree, 2022), 16 (Rick Middleton, 2018), 8 (Cam Neely, 2004), 24 (Terry O’Reilly, 2002), 77 (Ray Bourque, 2001), 7 (Phil Esposito, 1987), 9 (Johnny Bucyk, 1980), 4 (Bobby Orr, 1979), 15 (Milt Schmidt, 1955), 2 (Eddie Shore, 1947), 5 (Aubrey “Dit” Clapper, 1947) and 3 (Lionel Hitchman, 1934).

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