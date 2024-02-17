Clarke scores 1st NHL goal in OT, Kings rally past Bruins

Pierre-Luc Dubois had two assists, and Rittich made 28 saves for the Kings (26-16-10), who have won four of their past five games.

“On a game like today, where it took everybody, it’s hard to single anybody out,” Los Angeles coach Jim Hiller said. “Just up and down the lineup, you’ve got to give credit to everybody.”

James van Riemsdyk had two goals and an assist, and Linus Ullmark made 30 saves for the Bruins (32-12-11), who have lost four in a row (0-2-2). Trent Frederic had a goal and an assist.

“You’ve got to close out a game,” Boston coach Jim Montgomery said. “You’re up twice in the third period and you don’t close it out, and then in overtime, our power play has got to put it away.”

Van Riemsdyk gave the Bruins a 1-0 lead at 8:03 of the first period, knocking in a loose puck in front.

Matt Roy tied it 1-1 at 11:02, banking the puck off Ullmark’s leg and in from the left side.

Van Riemsdyk put Boston back in front 2-1 when he backhanded a rebound past Rittich on the power play at 14:45.

“A couple bounces go our way, maybe we’re having a different conversation,” van Riemsdyk said. “But unfortunately, it didn’t. So, I think, [it’s] just a matter of sticking with it, getting back tomorrow, having a good day of practice and being ready to go for a big game [against the Dallas Stars] on Monday.”