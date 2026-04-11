Boston Bruins Announce 2025-26 Season Awards 

The Bruins announced today, April 11, the recipients of the 2025-26 season awards.

Charlie McAvoy has been named the recipient of the Eddie Shore Award, given to the player who shows exceptional hustle and determination, as chosen by the "Legacy Season Ticket Holders.” Jeremy Swayman has been chosen as the winner of the Elizabeth Dufresne Trophy, awarded to the player exemplifying outstanding performance on home ice as determined by the Boston chapter of the Professional Hockey Writers Association. Jordan Harris has been selected for the John P. Bucyk Award for providing exceptional off-ice charitable contributions, chosen by John Bucyk. Jeremy Swayman (First Star), David Pastrnak (Second Star) and Morgan Geekie (Third Star) have been named the Bruins Three Stars, as selected by 98.5 The Sports Hub, for being top performers at home games over the course of the season.

Eddie Shore Award

Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy has been selected by the "Legacy Season Ticket Holders" as the 2025-26 Eddie Shore Award winner for demonstrating exceptional hustle and determination throughout the season. The 6-foot-1, 211-pound defenseman has appeared in 67 games with Boston this season, recording 11 goals and career highs in assists (49) and points (60), despite sustaining a fractured jaw and multiple mouth injuries just 19 games into the season. The Long Beach, New York native ranks 10th in assists among NHL defensemen, and ranks second for assists, fourth for points, tied for fifth for plus-minus (+13), fifth for even-strength points (37) and third for powerplay points (23) on the team.

Elizabeth Dufresne Trophy

Jeremy Swayman has been selected as the Elizabeth Dufresne Trophy recipient for the 2025-26 season for his outstanding performance on home ice this season. Through 25 starts at TD Garden this season, the 6-foot-3, 195-pound goaltender has compiled a 18-6-1 record with a 2.27 goals against average and a .917 save percentage. The Anchorage, Alaska native ranks tied for fourth among NHL goaltenders in home wins (18), tied for first in save percentage (minimum 15 games started) and third in goals against average (minimum 15 games started) on home ice this season.

John P. Bucyk Award

Jordan Harris will receive the John P. Bucyk Award for his contributions in the Boston community this season. Harris has been involved in several community events including the team’s annual holiday toy shopping and delivery for pediatric patients at local hospitals. Harris also took part in several meet-and-greets at the team’s home games while recovering from injury, including a visit with cancer patients during Hockey Fights Cancer Night. In December 2025, Harris attended the 8th annual “Operation Warm” coat drive to provide winter gear to children in need across Massachusetts. Throughout the season, Harris has partnered with SCORE Boston, a nonprofit organization focused on supporting youth who would not otherwise have the opportunity to participate in hockey, to host clinics as part of his Harris’ Huskies program. The award is named after Bruins legend John P. Bucyk, who is in his 68th season with the organization.

98.5 The Sports Hub Three Stars

Bruins First Star Jeremy Swayman has compiled a 18-6-1 home record with a 2.27 goals against average and .917 save percentage in 25 home starts this season.

Bruins Second Star David Pastrnak has appeared in 35 home games this season, tallying 11 goals and 36 assists for a team-high 47 points.

Bruins Third Star Morgan Geekie has skated in 38 home games this year, recording a team-high 20 goals and 11 assists for 31 points.