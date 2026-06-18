How Patrice Bergeron Found Out His Number Will Be Retired Next Season

BOSTON –– Patrice Bergeron sat down on the couch, prepared to talk about one of his favorite subjects: Zdeno Chara.

A few days earlier, Chara called Bergeron to ask for a favor promoting his “Zee’s Final Shift,” happening later this summer in Trenčín, Slovakia. Bergeron is one of Chara’s former teammates skating in the farewell game and, of course, agreed to record anything needed.

What Bergeron did not know, though, was that Chara's request was all part of a ploy en route to revealing that No. 37 would be raised to the TD Garden rafters during the 2026-27 season – an honor that was bestowed upon Chara’s No. 33 in January.

“Being part of the surprise for Patrice is super exciting because he’s done so much the other way for me last year,” Chara said. “I am just, first and foremost, grateful and feel privileged to be part of it. I am so excited for him and so happy for him. He deserves everything.”

And so, Bergeron welcomed cameras into his Massachusetts home to record a message and some follow-up questions about “Zee’s Final Shift” and what Chara means to him.

Bergeron was mid-sentence when the doorbell rang. His wife, Stephanie, motioned to him to come get the door. With a raised eyebrow, Bergeron pardoned the interruption and headed to the front of his house, where Johnny Bucyk stood with a grin. Bucyk, whose No. 9 already hangs in the rafters, handed Bergeron his banner from the 2011 playoff run at TD Garden.

“I saw Chief, and he sold it pretty good, saying he was going around because it was the 15-year anniversary of 2011 – giving out flags,” Bergeron said.

Thinking this was all part of a look-back project on the 2011 team, Bergeron sat back down on the couch to answer questions about that championship run. As he was detailing the feeling of hoisting the Cup, and the guts it took to come back in the final series from down 2-0 and 3-2, the doorbell rang again.

“What is going on?” he remarked.

Bergeron went to the door once again. He, Stephanie and their four kids – Zack, Victoria, Noah and Félix – were greeted by Charlie Jacobs, Cam Neely, Rick Middleton and Terry O'Reilly.

“On the second one with Cam and Charlie and Nifty and Taz, I was like, ‘Alright, something is happening here,’” Bergeron said.