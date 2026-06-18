Boston Bruins to Retire Patrice Bergeron’s Number 37

The Boston Bruins have announced that they will bestow the club’s highest honor upon captain and forward Patrice Bergeron (2003-23) by retiring his No. 37.

Further details on the number retirement ceremony date and time, ticket information and suite rentals will be shared at a later date. To be the first to hear, fans should sign up for the Bruins newsletter at bostonbruins.com/newsletter or download the Bruins official mobile app.

“Patrice was the kind of rare, generational talent that every team wanted," said Bruins Owner and Governor, Jeremy M. Jacobs. "He was a deftly skilled playmaker and the undeniable greatest defensive forward in the NHL’s history. But it was the leadership he provided on the ice and in the locker room that made him truly stand apart and an all-time legend of the Boston Bruins.”

“Throughout his 20 years with the Boston Bruins, Patrice Bergeron was the ultimate professional, demonstrating a unique blend of leadership, integrity, humility and class,” said Bruins CEO Charlie Jacobs. “Patrice consistently set the standard on and off the ice, becoming one of the best players in the game while demonstrating for the next generation what it meant to be a Bruin. As one of the greatest to ever wear the Black and Gold, it is only fitting that his No. 37 makes its way to the Garden rafters.”

"Across his remarkable 20-year career, Patrice Bergeron established himself as one of the greatest two-way forwards the game has seen and as a cornerstone to one of the most successful periods of Bruins hockey in our franchise’s history," said Bruins President Cam Neely. "But what elevates Patrice even further is that he made us proud each and every time he pulled on the Spoked-B. He led with humility, integrity and respect for everyone around him, setting a tone of inclusivity and collaboration that was vital to our success. Patrice remains someone that our organization, our fans, our city and our sport can look up to. And now, we will all get to look up to the rafters and see No. 37 for generations to come, securing Patrice’s legacy as one of the very best to ever don the Black & Gold."

"To have my number retired by the Boston Bruins is an honor that is difficult to put into words," said Patrice Bergeron. "When I arrived in Boston as an 18-year-old, I could never have imagined receiving this recognition one day. I have always believed that any success I had was only possible because of the people around me. I was fortunate to play alongside incredible teammates, learn from outstanding coaches and staff and be supported by an organization that believed in me from the very beginning. I am especially grateful to my family for the sacrifices they made that allowed me to pursue my dream. This honor belongs to all of them as much as it belongs to me. To Bruins fans across New England, thank you for welcoming a young French Canadian and making this place feel like home. Every time I stepped onto the ice, I felt the privilege and responsibility that comes with wearing the Spoked-B, and I always tried to represent this organization and community the right way. I am deeply humbled and grateful to be connected to the history of the Boston Bruins. To know that No. 37 will forever be part of that history is something I will cherish for the rest of my life."

Bergeron’s No. 37 will be the 14th number retired by the organization, joining 33 (Zdeno Chara, 2026), 22 (Willie O’Ree, 2022), 16 (Rick Middleton, 2018), 8 (Cam Neely, 2004), 24 (Terry O’Reilly, 2002), 77 (Ray Bourque, 2001), 7 (Phil Esposito, 1987), 9 (Johnny Bucyk, 1980), 4 (Bobby Orr, 1979), 15 (Milt Schmidt, 1955), 2 (Eddie Shore, 1947), 5 (Aubrey “Dit” Clapper, 1947) and 3 (Lionel Hitchman, 1934).

Bergeron was selected by Boston in the second round (45th overall) of the 2003 NHL Entry Draft and made his NHL debut on Oct. 8, 2003. He went on to spend his entire 19-season career with the Bruins, retiring from the National Hockey League in July 2023. Bergeron appeared in 1,294 career games, recording 427 goals and 613 assists for 1,040 points, becoming the fourth player to record 1,000 points for Boston.

The L'Ancienne-Lorette, Quebec native ranks third in franchise history in games played, goals and points and fourth in assists. He also ranks third in game winning goals (81), fifth in power play goals (131) and multi-assist games (109) and third in overtime points (25).

The forward recorded 14 20-goal seasons, tied for the second most in franchise history, including a 10-season consecutive run from 2013-23. Bergeron also leads all Bruins skaters in shootout goals (25), game-deciding shootout goals (10) and total shootout attempts (91).

In his final NHL season (2022-23), he led Boston forwards with a plus-35 rating and helped lift the Bruins to the Presidents’ Trophy, as the Bruins posted a 65-12-5 record (135 points), setting NHL single-season records for wins and points.

Bergeron won the Stanley Cup with the Bruins in 2011 and appeared in two additional Stanley Cup Finals (2013, 2019). In Game 7 of the 2011 Stanley Cup Final, he recorded two goals, including the game-winner, to bring the first Stanley Cup back to Boston since 1972. He shares the NHL record for most Game 7 appearances (14) with Zdeno Chara. Bergeron also ranks second in franchise history with 170 career playoff games and is tied for third with 128 points (50 goals, 78 assists).

Bergeron leads Boston skaters with 15,182 faceoff wins and owns a career 57.9 faceoff win percentage. He ranks third all-time in NHL history in faceoff wins, behind Sidney Crosby (16,437) and Anze Kopitar (15,237). Over his 19 NHL seasons, Bergeron led the League in faceoff wins eight times and in faceoff win percentage five times (minimum 1,000 faceoffs), while posting a win percentage above 60.0 in five seasons.

Bergeron won the Selke Trophy a record six times (2012, 2014, 2015, 2017, 2022, 2023) and was nominated for the award in 12 consecutive seasons, the longest streak in NHL history. He is also a three-time NHL All-Star Game participant (2015, 2016, 2022).

In his first season as captain (2020-21), Bergeron received the Mark Messier Leadership Award for his exemplary leadership on and off the ice. He was also awarded the King Clancy Memorial Trophy following the 2012-13 season for his commitments to the Boston community.

Bergeron is a member of the Triple Gold Club, having won Olympic Gold (2010, 2014), the IIHF World Championship (2004) and the Stanley Cup (2011). He additionally represented Canada at the 2006 World Championship and the 2017 World Cup of Hockey.