Bruins Announce Preliminary Roster and Schedule for 2026 Development Camp

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By Boston Bruins
Boston Bruins

Please find below a preliminary roster and schedule for 2026 Boston Bruins Development Camp. Please note that the roster and schedule are subject to change and a final version will be provided following the 2026 NHL Entry Draft.

2026 BOSTON BRUINS DEVELOPMENT CAMP ROSTER 

(as of June 16)

FORWARDS 

Cole Chandler, (+)David Deputy, Beckett Hendrickson, Dean Letourneau, (++)William Moore, Jonathan Morello, Casper Nassen, Chris Pelosi, Cooper Simpson, Cole Spicer, Will Zellers

DEFENSEMEN 

Vashek Blanar, (+)Max Burkholder, Elliott Groenewold, Loke Johansson, Kristian Kostadinski, Dylan MacKinnon, (+)Michael Neumeier, Liam Pettersson

GOALTENDERS 

(+)Kyle Chauvette, Max Lundgren

(+) Indicates player will be attending camp on an invite basis

(++) Indicates participation will be limited to off-ice activities

2026 BOSTON BRUINS DEVELOPMENT CAMP SCHEDULE 

(as of June 16)

 Monday, June 29 (Warrior Ice Arena | Brighton, MA) 

- On-ice session (forwards), 9:50 a.m.   

- On-ice session (defensemen), 11:30 a.m.   

Tuesday, June 30 (Warrior Ice Arena | Brighton, MA) 

- On-ice session (defensemen), 9:15 a.m.  

- On-ice session (forwards), 11 a.m.  

- Boston Bruins Summer Camp, Warrior Ice Arena, 2 p.m.

- Summer Reading, Westwood Public Library, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, July 1 (Warrior Ice Arena | Brighton, MA) 

- On-ice session (full group), 9:30 a.m. 

Thursday, July 2 (Warrior Ice Arena | Brighton, MA) 

- On-ice session/scrimmages (full group), 9:30 a.m.

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