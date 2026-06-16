Bruins Announce Preliminary Roster and Schedule for 2026 Development Camp

Please find below a preliminary roster and schedule for 2026 Boston Bruins Development Camp. Please note that the roster and schedule are subject to change and a final version will be provided following the 2026 NHL Entry Draft.

2026 BOSTON BRUINS DEVELOPMENT CAMP ROSTER

(as of June 16)

FORWARDS

Cole Chandler, (+)David Deputy, Beckett Hendrickson, Dean Letourneau, (++)William Moore, Jonathan Morello, Casper Nassen, Chris Pelosi, Cooper Simpson, Cole Spicer, Will Zellers

DEFENSEMEN

Vashek Blanar, (+)Max Burkholder, Elliott Groenewold, Loke Johansson, Kristian Kostadinski, Dylan MacKinnon, (+)Michael Neumeier, Liam Pettersson

GOALTENDERS

(+)Kyle Chauvette, Max Lundgren

(+) Indicates player will be attending camp on an invite basis

(++) Indicates participation will be limited to off-ice activities

2026 BOSTON BRUINS DEVELOPMENT CAMP SCHEDULE

(as of June 16)

Monday, June 29 (Warrior Ice Arena | Brighton, MA)

- On-ice session (forwards), 9:50 a.m.

- On-ice session (defensemen), 11:30 a.m.

Tuesday, June 30 (Warrior Ice Arena | Brighton, MA)

- On-ice session (defensemen), 9:15 a.m.

- On-ice session (forwards), 11 a.m.

- Boston Bruins Summer Camp, Warrior Ice Arena, 2 p.m.

- Summer Reading, Westwood Public Library, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, July 1 (Warrior Ice Arena | Brighton, MA)

- On-ice session (full group), 9:30 a.m.

Thursday, July 2 (Warrior Ice Arena | Brighton, MA)

- On-ice session/scrimmages (full group), 9:30 a.m.