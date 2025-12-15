Bruins Deliver Toys to Local Hospitals, ‘Always an Honor’

BOSTON –– Christmas came a bit early for the Boston Bruins.

The team spent Monday afternoon visiting pediatric patients at local hospitals and distributing items purchased through the annual toy shopping event.​

The Bruins had players at Boston Children’s Hospital, Franciscan Children's, Mass General Brigham for Children, Shriners Children's and Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital.

Dressed in a reindeer headband and snowman sunglasses, Morgan Geekie looked at the table of gifts he and his teammates had picked out for the kids last month at Target. They would soon get to meet the recipients, spreading some holiday joy.​

“I think that’s kind of just a testament to the culture that’s been brought here and how important the community is to us, as well as we are to them,” Geekie said. “We are super excited, and it’s always an honor to come and share this time with the kids.”

​Each Bruin was given a wish list during toy shopping to match the needs of specific patients and families. This year’s toy donations were supported by more than $20,000 from the players and the Boston Bruins Foundation. Geekie had a pretty good idea of what would be crowd pleasers.

“I’m a big Lego guy, so I got a couple Legos. Other than that, my daughter loves Frozen, so I got a couple of those things,” Geekie said. “I’m sure that’s a pretty universal little kid thing. I’m excited to see the reaction to all of it. Just glad I could be a part of it.”

Heather Peach, a child life specialist in the Department of Pediatric Medical Services at Mass General Brigham for Children, looks forward to this day every year. She has been with MGH for 29 years and has participated in the toy delivery event for more than 20 years.

Seeing the smiles on her patients’ faces never gets old.