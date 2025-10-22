Marchand has 2 assists, helps Panthers top Bruins in return to Boston

BOSTON -- Brad Marchand had two assists in his return to Boston, helping the Florida Panthers end a four-game losing streak with a 4-3 win against the Boston Bruins at TD Garden on Tuesday.
“It was nice to be on the board. The biggest thing is we needed a win, and that was a crazy game,” he said. “We thought we had it locked up but [Boston] pushed hard.”
Marchand returned to TD Garden for the first time since the Bruins traded the 37-year-old forward to the Panthers on March 7. He played 16 seasons in Boston, winning the Stanley Cup in 2011, and won the Cup with Florida last season.
“I knew it was going to hit me the way it did,” he said of the standing ovation during a video tribute. “I’m so grateful for the moment and very appreciative for what the Bruins did, and the love and support the fans have shown me, not just tonight, but throughout my entire career here. I always loved playing here, loved putting the jersey on and wearing my heart on my sleeve. It’s a hard-working city and people appreciate that. I love the fans here. They’re special. They’re an incredible group.”
Carter Verhaeghe scored with 26 seconds left in the third period to break a 3-3 tie. His shot went off the right post then off the skate of Bruins defenseman Andrew Peeke and into the net for the unlikely game-winner.
“I didn’t see it go in,” Verhaeghe said. “It was a great feeling. It was an exciting game with the back and forth at the end. It was nice to get a win after a couple of losses.”
Mackie Samoskevich, A.J. Greer and Eetu Luostarinen also scored for the Panthers (4-4-0). Sergei Bobrovsky made 28 saves.
Pavel Zacha had a goal and an assist for the Bruins (3-5-0), who have lost five straight games. Jeremy Swayman made 19 saves.
“We came back twice … and it hurts now to not be able to finish the game the way we wanted to,” Bruins forward David Pastrnak said. “That’s something we have to learn, how to win these games.”
Marchand made his presence felt during the opening shift of the game when he drew a tripping penalty on Boston’s Tanner Jeannot at 33 seconds. Florida capitalized on Samoskevich’s power-play goal for a 1-0 lead at 1:01. Marchand earned an assist on the goal.
“Once you get into the game it’s hard to think about anything else,” he said. “It was great to get out there and start right away. Once you’re on the power play, you’re just kind of playing and not thinking anymore, so it was a great way to get settled into the game.”
The Bruins played a video tribute to Marchand during the first TV timeout. He received a standing ovation and was visibly emotional.
“I’m grateful for what the Bruins did tonight and I’m grateful to the fans,” he said.
Greer gave the Panthers a 2-0 lead at 2:01 of the second period, beating Swayman to the short side with a quick wrister off a face-off win.
Zacha cut Boston’s deficit to 2-1 when he scored at 2:46 of the third period, tapping in a backdoor goal for his second of the season.
Elias Lindholm tied it 2-2, scoring a power-play goal at 4:46 when he redirected Pastrnak’s shot past Bobrovsky.
Luostarinen’s first goal of the season at 9:58, with the primary assist from Marchand, gave the Panthers a 3-2 lead. Marchand backhanded a long pass into the offensive zone and Luostarinen powered past Boston’s Mason Lohrei to break in on the net alone for the goal.
With Swayman pulled for the extra attacker, Morgan Geekie tied the game 3-3 at 18:29. Casey Mittelstadt picked up the rebound of a Pastrnak shot and passed in front to Geekie for the goal.
“It’s tough to swallow,” Geekie said. “We battled for 20 minutes at the end to get back into it, and I think we deserved a better fate with our 20 minutes that we played. It’s one of those things you don’t really have words to describe it. That’s hockey sometimes.”
NOTES: Verhaeghe scored his 22nd game-winning goal, tying Scott Mellanby for eighth most in Panthers history. … Pastrnak factored on a game-tying goal in the third period for the 50th time in his career and tied Johnny Bucyk for the fourth most instances in Bruins history. The list is topped by Ray Bourque (89), Marchand (72) and Patrice Bergeron (53).