Marchand has 2 assists, helps Panthers top Bruins in return to Boston

Carter Verhaeghe scored with 26 seconds left in the third period to break a 3-3 tie. His shot went off the right post then off the skate of Bruins defenseman Andrew Peeke and into the net for the unlikely game-winner.

“I didn’t see it go in,” Verhaeghe said. “It was a great feeling. It was an exciting game with the back and forth at the end. It was nice to get a win after a couple of losses.”

Mackie Samoskevich, A.J. Greer and Eetu Luostarinen also scored for the Panthers (4-4-0). Sergei Bobrovsky made 28 saves.

Pavel Zacha had a goal and an assist for the Bruins (3-5-0), who have lost five straight games. Jeremy Swayman made 19 saves.

“We came back twice … and it hurts now to not be able to finish the game the way we wanted to,” Bruins forward David Pastrnak said. “That’s something we have to learn, how to win these games.”

Marchand made his presence felt during the opening shift of the game when he drew a tripping penalty on Boston’s Tanner Jeannot at 33 seconds. Florida capitalized on Samoskevich’s power-play goal for a 1-0 lead at 1:01. Marchand earned an assist on the goal.

“Once you get into the game it’s hard to think about anything else,” he said. “It was great to get out there and start right away. Once you’re on the power play, you’re just kind of playing and not thinking anymore, so it was a great way to get settled into the game.”

The Bruins played a video tribute to Marchand during the first TV timeout. He received a standing ovation and was visibly emotional.

“I’m grateful for what the Bruins did tonight and I’m grateful to the fans,” he said.

Greer gave the Panthers a 2-0 lead at 2:01 of the second period, beating Swayman to the short side with a quick wrister off a face-off win.