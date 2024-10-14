Reinhart, Lundell lead undermanned Panthers past Bruins 

Sergei Bobrovsky made 24 saves for Florida (2-2-0), and Adam Boqvist and Gustav Forsling each had an assist. Each of the defending Stanley Cup champions’ wins this season have come against the Bruins, the team they have defeated in the Stanley Cup Playoffs the past two seasons.

The Panthers were playing the game without captain Aleksander Barkov (lower-body injury) and Matthew Tkachuk (illness).

“It was an important game and important win,” Bobrovsky said. “I thought guys worked very hard for each other without, you know, key guys out.”

Mason Lohrei and John Beecher each had a goal and an assist for Boston (2-2-0). Jeremy Swayman made 22 saves, Brandon Carlo scored and Mark Kastelic had three assists.

“We can’t lose as many battles as we do,” Bruins coach Jim Montgomery said. “I mean, [Florida is] the standard right now in the NHL for winning battles, and we’re not up to that level yet. We have to vastly improve that level.”

Reinhart, playing in his 700th NHL game, gave Florida a 3-2 lead at 9:39 of the second with a short-handed goal. Reinhart stripped the puck from Bruins forward Matthew Poitras in the defensive zone, rushed toward the net, but lost the puck. It eventually came back to him and he slid it under the Boston goalie.

“I think when we’re playing our game, we’re trying to limit the time and space on opponents,” Reinhart said. “And I think that’s what frustrates teams the most when we’re playing that way. So I thought we played to our identity well.”