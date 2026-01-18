Bruins Recall Billy Sweezey on Emergency Basis 

By Boston Bruins
Boston Bruins

Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, January 18, that the team has recalled defenseman Billy Sweezey from Providence on an emergency basis and designated Henri Jokiharju non-roster (family matter).

Sweezey, 29, has appeared in 34 games with the Providence Bruins this season, recording one goal and 10 assists for 11 points. The 6-foot-1, 202-pound defenseman has skated in 303 career AHL games with Providence, Cleveland and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, totaling seven goals and 44 assists for 51 points. Sweezey has also played in nine career NHL games, all with Columbus, tallying one assist. The Hanson, Massachusetts native was originally signed by Columbus as a free agent in March 2022.

