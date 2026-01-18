The Sunday Read: Inside Aspirot’s Improbable Journey to the Bruins

The defenseman signed a two-year NHL contract extension with Boston on Jan. 11

aspirotsundayread
By Belle Fraser
BostonBruins.com

BOSTON –– Marco Sturm walked into the Boston Bruins’ locker room and handed Jonathan Aspirot the lineup sheet.

​It was the defenseman’s to read that afternoon at TD Garden.

​Aspirot’s teammates clapped and hollered as he made his way through the starters. The 26-year-old – who was a new face on the B’s roster this season – had just agreed to a two-year NHL contract extension.

For a moment, it was just those guys in the room who knew Aspirot had, against the odds, worked himself towards a lifelong goal. It was officially announced on Jan. 11.

“It is a full dream come true. I was able to play my first NHL game and signing two more years with Boston – I couldn’t ask for more,” Aspirot said. “I’ve been wanting it since I started playing pro. Super excited. Really enjoying being here, and I was super happy when [Don Sweeney] offered me the deal. I couldn’t say no.”

Aspirot arrived in Boston in July after inking a one-year, two-way contract with the organization. The undrafted blueliner found himself in Providence to start the year after training camp. Aspirot was familiar with the AHL; it is where he spent the entirety of his previous six seasons.

And then, as injury adversity hit Boston’s back end, Aspirot’s fate changed. He was recalled on Oct. 26, made his NHL debut on Oct. 28 and has not looked back. He has, though, looked like a professional and been a sturdy, reliable piece to the B’s success.

“He took advantage of the opportunity and also the opportunity for the new coach coming in, and that system we play. I think it just fit him perfectly, and that’s why he kind of rewarded himself to a two-year deal,” Sturm said. “He’s become a big pleasant surprise for this hockey team. We know it, players know it. Glad we locked him for a couple more.”

Aspirot’s older sister, Krystel, has watched her brother battle through every rank of hockey to get to where he is today, with 29 NHL games under his belt and a first-pair assignment.

Krystel joined Aspirot on the Bruins’ two-game swing as part of the team’s siblings trip in Chicago and Dallas.

“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience,” Krystel said. “I am so happy to be here, and it’s a great chance to travel with him. We don’t really have a lot of chances to travel together.”

krystelaspirot

The Aspirot family is from Mascouche, Quebec, which is just under a six-hour drive from Boston. They have come to TD Garden to cheer Aspirot on three times since November.​

“I was so happy for him because he worked so hard his whole life for this. It was his dream,” Krystel said of Aspirot’s contract extension. “I think he fits perfectly here. We just love it because it’s really close to home, so we can visit him. That’s a nice thing.”

Bruins fans have gotten to know Aspirot’s simple and heavy game. Sturm has appreciated the way the defenseman closes, skates and forces opponents off of pucks. Aspirot has the third-most hits of all Boston defensemen with 49. He has a total of 38 blocked shots and three points (two goals, one assist) while averaging 16:29 of ice time per night. Aspirot’s +21 rating also ranks first on the team.​

What is something the Black & Gold faithful might not know about Aspirot?

​“Jonathan loves spending time in the woods. He enjoys fishing, hunting,” Krystel said. “He crafted his own knife and other hunting stuff. You can find him far away from the city in his old Tacoma truck in the suburbs.”

For now, though, you can find Aspirot skating alongside Charlie McAvoy, who has been a mentor from the start.

“He’s been unreal. He talks to me a lot, he helps me a lot. And he’s a great player, too. It is really fun to play with him,” Aspirot said. “I think you’ve just got to stick to your strength. Everyone has a job to do, and you’ve got to do your job. It’s five men on the ice, so everybody’s got a job to do. If everyone does their job, I think we’re playing really good hockey.”

One of the biggest changes, Aspirot said, he has noticed at the NHL level is the speed, in terms of skating and making puck decisions. Away from the ice, he meets with assistant coach Jay Leach to fine-tune his game.

aspirot2

“Lots of video. We look at a lot of videos,” Aspirot said. “We look at players on the other side, what their habits are, what they usually do or try to do against you. Always adjustments. Little things to adjust: stick position and footwork. I’ve really been enjoying my time working with [Leach].”​

The behind-the-scenes effort does not go unnoticed, especially because it has been translating to Aspirot’s play. While it is his first stint in the NHL, Aspirot did not need much time to catch up, and it has made those around him better.

“Right now, I feel like Charlie actually feels very safe when [Aspirot] is right beside him. I give him a lot of credit, too,” Sturm said. “Usually, it goes a veteran like Charlie, he needs to take care of a guy like [Aspirot]. But now, slowly, you can see he’s like, ‘I got your back, Charlie. You can do whatever you want.’ That means Charlie doesn’t have to worry about it.”

McAvoy is nine years removed from his NHL debut, from when his own dream was realized. Amidst the highs and lows of a season, it has been a privilege for him and all of the Bruins players to watch Aspirot have an experience they know so well.

Aspirot has grinded for every second he has gotten on the ice wearing the Spoked-B. And it earned him an extended stay.

“I am just so proud for him. It’s a heck of a story, right? Talk about paying your dues and keep pushing for the dream,” McAvoy said. “I know a lot of guys that played a lot of years in the AHL, and they were quick to go to Europe, maybe or somewhere else. That’s a guy who just showed up and continued to get better. I don’t think there’s any doubt, anybody that’s watched him – the appreciation that we have for him in here that he’s an NHL hockey player.”

