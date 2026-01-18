The Sunday Read: Inside Aspirot’s Improbable Journey to the Bruins

BOSTON –– Marco Sturm walked into the Boston Bruins’ locker room and handed Jonathan Aspirot the lineup sheet.

​It was the defenseman’s to read that afternoon at TD Garden.

​Aspirot’s teammates clapped and hollered as he made his way through the starters. The 26-year-old – who was a new face on the B’s roster this season – had just agreed to a two-year NHL contract extension.

For a moment, it was just those guys in the room who knew Aspirot had, against the odds, worked himself towards a lifelong goal. It was officially announced on Jan. 11.

“It is a full dream come true. I was able to play my first NHL game and signing two more years with Boston – I couldn’t ask for more,” Aspirot said. “I’ve been wanting it since I started playing pro. Super excited. Really enjoying being here, and I was super happy when [Don Sweeney] offered me the deal. I couldn’t say no.”

Aspirot arrived in Boston in July after inking a one-year, two-way contract with the organization. The undrafted blueliner found himself in Providence to start the year after training camp. Aspirot was familiar with the AHL; it is where he spent the entirety of his previous six seasons.

And then, as injury adversity hit Boston’s back end, Aspirot’s fate changed. He was recalled on Oct. 26, made his NHL debut on Oct. 28 and has not looked back. He has, though, looked like a professional and been a sturdy, reliable piece to the B’s success.

“He took advantage of the opportunity and also the opportunity for the new coach coming in, and that system we play. I think it just fit him perfectly, and that’s why he kind of rewarded himself to a two-year deal,” Sturm said. “He’s become a big pleasant surprise for this hockey team. We know it, players know it. Glad we locked him for a couple more.”

Aspirot’s older sister, Krystel, has watched her brother battle through every rank of hockey to get to where he is today, with 29 NHL games under his belt and a first-pair assignment.

Krystel joined Aspirot on the Bruins’ two-game swing as part of the team’s siblings trip in Chicago and Dallas.

“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience,” Krystel said. “I am so happy to be here, and it’s a great chance to travel with him. We don’t really have a lot of chances to travel together.”