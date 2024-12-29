BOSTON – Jeremy Swayman made 18 saves for the Boston Bruins, who defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-0 at TD Garden in Boston on Saturday.
Swayman Makes 18 Saves, Bruins Shut Out Blue Jackets
Geekie has 2 points for Boston, which is 5-1-1 in past 7 games
It was Swayman's second shutout this season and 14th in the NHL.
“That’s the character of this locker room and the D corps, the guys in front of me, and the forwards,” Swayman said. “We’re doing it for each other, and it’s a feel-good win when we’re doing that.”
Morgan Geekie had a goal and an assist, and Justin Brazeau, David Pastrnak and Cole Koepke scored for the Bruins (20-14-4), who were coming off a 6-2 loss at Columbus on Friday but are 5-1-1 in their past seven games.
“For the most part our guys were really committed here tonight, and even towards the end of the game, you could see we had a few guys blocking shots,” Bruins coach Joe Sacco said. “I thought it was a professional game for us here tonight after last night's game.”
Daniil Tarasov made 24 saves in his first start since Dec. 5 for the Blue Jackets (15-16-6), who had their four-game point streak end (3-0-1).
“I thought it was not a bad road game per se,” Columbus forward Mathieu Olivier said. “Just every big mistake kind of ended up in the back of our net.
“We expected their best. Obviously, we beat them twice already this year and we're coming back in their building. I didn't think it was all that bad, just couldn't get it going offensively, but whenever we gave up some goals it was kind of on us.”
Brazeau gave the Bruins a 1-0 lead at 2:29 of the first period, knocking the rebound of Brandon Carlo's point shot in at the left post before Blue Jackets forward Mikael Pyyhtia could clear it away.
Geekie increased the lead to 2-0 at 6:29 of the second period. He scored glove side with a wrist shot from the top of the left circle after Blue Jackets defenseman Damon Severson blindly cleared the puck into the slot from the corner.
“When you're out on the road and you're not playing well or, sorry, you're not having success, you need to really simplify your game and not turn it over," Blue Jackets coach Dean Evason said.
Pastrnak made it 3-0 at 8:18, scoring on a breakaway following another turnover by the Blue Jackets.
“I think today we shot ourselves in the foot a little bit," Columbus defenseman Dante Fabbro said. "You look back at some of the goals, and even the one I coughed up at the blue line, and they end up going down and scoring.”
Koepke pushed it to 4-0 at 6:06 of the third period. He picked up a loose puck in the neutral zone, skated in on a rush, and beat Tarasov blocker side from the top of the right circle.
“Even though we had a little bit of a lapse (on Friday), it was good to see the way the team responded and play the right way for a full game,” Koepke said. “When we can get goals from all four lines and the defensemen and everyone kind of joining the play, it helps the whole team to get into a better rhythm and it’s easier to execute the game plan.”
Bruins forward Fabian Lysell was plus-1 in 11:32 of ice time in his NHL debut after being recalled from Providence of the American Hockey League on Saturday. The 21-year-old forward was selected with the No. 21 pick in the 2021 NHL Draft.
“I thought he handled himself well,” Sacco said. “It's obviously an exciting night for him, his family. He was on the ice for the first goal, which is always a good feeling. He did some good things. He was trying to be very responsible away from the puck.”
NOTES: Bruins forward Brad Marchand had his 11-game point streak end. ... Bruins defenseman Mason Lohrei was a plus-4 and had an assist.