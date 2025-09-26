Bruins React to Chara Rejoining Organization: ‘Extremely Impactful on All of Us’

BOSTON –– When David Pastrnak came into the Boston Bruins’ locker room as a rookie, he was greeted by a towering captain with an already legendary career.

Zdeno Chara was in his 17th season in the NHL by 2014, as Pastrnak made his debut.

“I had to call him Mr. Chara – that’s our rules back home. In the language we speak, always when we meet respectful or older people, we have to be respectful,” Pastrnak said. “I remember Zee right away told me I can call him Zdeno."

Fast forward 10 years, and Pastrnak is now one of the veteran leaders for the Bruins. And, while Chara hung up the skates three years ago, he has rejoined the organization as a Hockey Operations Advisor and Mentor.

“It is so simple with Zdeno; he has so much to offer. Obviously, personally, and all the experience he had as a player. We are very happy as the players,” Pastrnak said. “I think every single young player in the locker room should recognize what kind of person we have in this room and use him. He’s here for us. He has so much to offer, and we can learn so much from him.”