Boston Bruins to Retire Zdeno Chara’s Number 33 on Jan. 15

The Boston Bruins have announced that they will bestow the club’s highest honor upon captain and defenseman Zdeno Chara (2006-2020) by retiring his No. 33 Thursday, January 15 at TD Garden.

The number retirement ceremony will be held prior to the team’s game against the Seattle Kraken, currently scheduled for 7 p.m. Additional details, including doors open time, fan activations, ceremony start time, and broadcast information, will be shared closer to the date. Tickets to the game are available to purchase. For more information, visit bostonbruins.com/tickets. All-inclusive suite rental options that accommodate 18-240 guests are also available. Visit bostonbruins.com/suiterentals to learn more.

"The Rafters are a fitting home for 33, because there will never be another Zdeno Chara,” said Bruins Owner and Governor, Jeremy M. Jacobs. “From his skill, size and physical dominance on the ice, to his leadership in the locker room and impact on the Boston community, Zee is a legend of the game and the ultimate Bruin."

“There is no greater embodiment of what it means to be a Boston Bruin than Zdeno Chara,” said Bruins CEO Charlie Jacobs. “Zdeno brought a special brand of leadership to the Boston Bruins by challenging and empowering his teammates every day. Over his 14 years as a captain, Zdeno helped define Boston Bruins hockey with his drive for on-ice excellence and sportsmanship, along with his off-ice commitment to serve the greater Boston community.”

“From the moment he arrived in Boston in 2006, Zdeno Chara brought with him an unmatched presence, combining size, strength, and skill with a leadership style that elevated everyone around him,” said Bruins President Cam Neely. “Zdeno set the standard with his professionalism, his legendary work ethic and his fierce competitiveness, and he did it all while representing our organization with the utmost class. As someone who has experienced what it means to have your number hanging in the rafters, I can say without a doubt that Zdeno’s No. 33 belongs there. It will serve as a permanent reminder of his place as one of the greatest Bruins of all time.”

“It is truly beyond words to see my jersey, number 33, raised to the rafters at TD Garden,” said Zdeno Chara. “This honor is greater than anything I could have imagined when I first came to Boston. I am forever grateful to the Bruins organization for trusting me to lead, to all my teammates past and present, to the fans whose passion and energy made Boston feel like home, and to my family who made everything possible. This moment is not just mine – it belongs to all of us.”

Chara’s No. 33 will be the 13th number retired by the organization and the first to be raised to the rafters since Willie O’Ree’s No. 22 was retired in January 2022. Other retired numbers by the Bruins are 16 (Rick Middleton, 2018), 8 (Cam Neely, 2004), 24 (Terry O’Reilly, 2002), 77 (Ray Bourque, 2001), 7 (Phil Esposito, 1987), 9 (Johnny Bucyk, 1980), 4 (Bobby Orr, 1979), 15 (Milt Schmidt, 1956), 2 (Eddie Shore, 1947), 5 (Aubrey “Dit” Clapper, 1947) and 3 (Lionel Hitchman, 1934).

Chara will become the first European player to have his number retired by the Bruins.

Chara retired from the National Hockey League in September 2022, signing a one-day contract with the Bruins. The Trencin, Slovakia native was originally selected by the New York Islanders in the third round (56th overall) of the 1996 NHL Entry Draft. He signed with Boston in July 2006 and served as team captain for the entirety of his 14-year stint in Boston, making him the second-longest tenured captain in club history behind Ray Bourque. The 6-foot-9 defenseman appeared in 1,023 career games with Boston, totaling 148 goals and 333 assists for 481 points. He ranks eighth in franchise history in games played and third in goals, assists, points, power play goals (69), shorthanded points (19) and average ice time per game (24:29) by a defenseman.

Chara won the Stanley Cup with the Bruins in 2011, becoming the first captain to bring a Stanley Cup to Boston since 1972. He appeared in two additional Stanley Cup Final series with the Bruins (2013, 2019) and finished his career with 18 goals and 52 assists for 70 points in 200 playoff games. In his 14 seasons with the Boston, Chara led the Bruins to the postseason 11 times. His 14 Game 7 appearances are tied with Patrice Bergeron for the most by an NHL player.

Chara was the recipient of several individual accolades in his playing career. He won the Norris Trophy in 2008-09, awarded annually to the league’s top defenseman. He was also the recipient of the Mark Messier Leadership Award in 2010-11 for his exemplary leadership both on and off the ice. Chara was named to the NHL First-All Star Team three times (2014, 2009, 2004), the NHL Second All-Star Team four times (2012, 2011, 2008, 2006) and was a six-time participant in the NHL All-Star Game (2012, 2011, 2009, 2008, 2007, 2003).

Over the course of his 24-year NHL career, Chara played in 1,680 games with the New York Islanders, Washington, Boston and Ottawa, totaling 209 goals and 471 assists for 680 points with a plus-301 rating. He holds the NHL record for most games played by a defenseman and ranks seventh among all skaters in games played.

Chara was inducted into the International Ice Hockey Federation’s Hall of Fame in 2025. He was also elected to the Hockey Hall of Fame Class of 2025. Chara currently serves as a Hockey Operations Advisor and Mentor for the Bruins.