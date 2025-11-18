Kochetkov makes 29 saves, Hurricanes defeat Bruins

Taylor Hall had a goal and an assist, and Staal and Mark Jankowski also scored for the Hurricanes (13-5-1), who are 6-1-1 in their past eight games. Joel Nystrom had two assists for his first multipoint NHL game.

Riley Tufte scored, and Jeremy Swayman made 29 saves for the Bruins (12-9-0), who had their six-game home winning streak end.

“We felt it in the morning, we felt it before the game. It was just a slow day today,” Boston coach Marco Sturm said. “I could see it in their eyes, mentally, physically not 100 percent today, that’s for sure.”

The Bruins played without defenseman Charlie McAvoy, who may need surgery after he was hit in the face with the puck midway through the second period of a 3-2 win at the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday. Forwards Viktor Arvidsson (undisclosed) and Casey Mittelstadt (lower body) also missed the game after each was placed on injured reserve earlier in the day.

“We’ve had a great next-man-up mentality, and anyone who is in this lineup will do their job," Swayman said. "So, I’m really proud of the guys who have stepped in and played their role well."

Staal gave the Hurricanes a 1-0 lead at 8:25 of the second period. While warding off Bruins defenseman Andrew Peeke in front, he was able to knock in the rebound of Nystrom's shot with one hand at the right post.

“I was just trying to get to the net,” Staal said. “Usually [Jordan Martinook] beats me there, so I got there first, and sometimes those bounces go either way, and I got my arm on it before anybody else did, and I was fortunate enough to have a little lane there and sneak it in.”

Jankowski scored his first of the season to make it 2-0 at 13:34. Hall's initial shot hit Jankowski as he was cutting across the crease, and the forward was able to quickly locate the rebound and lift a shot in over Swayman's blocker.