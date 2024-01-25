Bruins' Five-Game Win Streak Snapped by Carolina

Martin Necas had a goal and an assist, Sebastian Aho had two assists and Spencer Martin made 26 saves in his debut for Carolina (26-15-5). The goalie was waived by the Columbus Blue Jackets on Jan. 18 and claimed by the Hurricanes the following day.

Brad Marchand scored twice, and Ullmark made 30 saves for Boston (29-9-9), which had won five in a row. Trent Frederic had two assists.

“First period was a really fast game. Second period, they outcompeted us,” Bruins coach Jim Montgomery said. “Third period, I thought we had great desperation and great second and third effort, but the game management at the end of the game was not good. That’s what cost us.”