Bruins' Five-Game Win Streak Snapped by Carolina

BOSTON – Jordan Martinook scored late in the third period, and the Carolina Hurricanes ended the Boston Bruins’ nine-game point streak with a 3-2 win at TD Garden on Wednesday.
Martinook gave the Hurricanes a 3-2 lead at 17:33, sliding the puck under Linus Ullmark’s pad on a breakaway.
“[I] just tried to shoot quick,” Martinook said. “Didn’t really hit the spot I wanted to hit, but sometimes you catch the goalie off guard, and I feel like that’s kind of what I did.”
Martin Necas had a goal and an assist, Sebastian Aho had two assists and Spencer Martin made 26 saves in his debut for Carolina (26-15-5). The goalie was waived by the Columbus Blue Jackets on Jan. 18 and claimed by the Hurricanes the following day.
Brad Marchand scored twice, and Ullmark made 30 saves for Boston (29-9-9), which had won five in a row. Trent Frederic had two assists.
“First period was a really fast game. Second period, they outcompeted us,” Bruins coach Jim Montgomery said. “Third period, I thought we had great desperation and great second and third effort, but the game management at the end of the game was not good. That’s what cost us.”
Necas gave the Hurricanes a 1-0 lead on the power play at 18:04 of the first period with a wrist shot from the top of the left circle.
Teuvo Teravainen made it 2-0 at 11:50 of the second period, shooting the puck from between Bruins forward Charlie Coyle’s legs on the power play.
Carolina went 2-for-3 on the power play; Boston was 0-for-4.
“They play aggressive just like us,” Necas said. “It was a good game by both of our special teams. Their power play could have [had] one or two, and they kind of flipped the game.”
Marchand cut it to 2-1 at 1:30 of the third period, finishing off Frederic’s cross-crease pass, then tied it 2-2 at 7:20 on a rebound of Coyle’s deflection in front. Marchand’s two goals were the 394th and 395th of his career, tying Ray Bourque for fifth on the Bruins' all-time list. Marchand’s 63rd multigoal game of his NHL career tied Rick Middleton for fourth in franchise history.
“[The Hurricanes] play extremely hard. They’re very competitive,” said Marchand, the Boston captain. “They play tight. They win a lot of battles. That was a playoff type game. Those are great for us to go through this time of year. [We] learn that that’s what we need to do to compete against teams like that.”