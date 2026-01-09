Korpisalo makes 28 saves, Bruins cruise to win against Flames

Elias Lindholm made it 2-0 at 12:06. The Bruins broke in on a 3-on-2 when Marat Khusnutdinov made a spinning drop pass in the right circle to David Pastrnak, who quickly fed Lindholm for a one-timer from the left circle.

Mason Lohrei increased the lead to 3-0 at 14:02 of the second period. He faked a slap shot from the top of the left circle, pulled it back with a toe drag past a sprawling Adam Klapka and scored with a wrist shot.

“When I went to take the slap shot, I read what [Klapka did] so [I] decided to pull up,” Lohrei said.

Korpisalo made eight saves in the second, including a glove save on Mikael Backlund from between the circles at 16:24.

“I’m very happy he kept us in the game. He was pretty solid, especially in the second period,” Boston coach Marco Sturm said. “I’m glad he had a good game.”

Casey Mittelstadt pushed the lead to 4-0 at 17:59, chipping a rebound over Wolf’s shoulder after his initial shot was blocked.

“I’m just doing what I can to try to help the team win,” Wolf said of his busy stretch. “I’ve made a couple mistakes the last couple of games that ended up in the back of our net. It can be frustrating. You want to be perfect in a sense because you’re playing for your teammates and trying to keep as many pucks out of your net. I just try to do my best, and a couple errors have cost me in a couple areas.”