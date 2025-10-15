Bruins Using Road Trip for Team Bonding, 'A lot of Excitement and Positivity'

LAS VEGAS –– Marco Sturm looked on as his players talked, laughed and pushed their chips to the center of the table.

The friendly competition was all part of the Boston Bruins’ team-building in Las Vegas on Tuesday.

“We had a poker tournament that was for us,” Sturm said. “It was coaches, players, staff, everyone. That was nice to have everyone in the same room to have some fun.”

​The Bruins play the Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday at 10 p.m. ET, and took advantage of the extra time on the road to form off-ice connections.

“It is a tough schedule this season. You don’t really have those days, and I think that’s why it is so important – especially with a lot of new faces, new coach, new coaches – to have bonding like this,” Sturm said. “I think it always helps. I think it was a really successful day yesterday. Hopefully, it is going to help us in the future.”

With the poker tournament behind them, it was right back to work on Wednesday for the B’s as they practiced at City National Arena. Hampus Lindholm returned to the ice after missing the last two games with a lower-body injury.

​Sturm said Lindholm remains day-to-day and that the defenseman will skate again tomorrow before it is decided whether he will play against Vegas.

“It’s nice to be out there skating again. Get some team skates in and be with the fellas. It feels better each day.” Lindholm said. “I’ve been feeling great before injury and stuff, so I have a good feeling overall with the group, with my game, with Marco and everyone, so I am excited to be back.”