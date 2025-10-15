Bruins Using Road Trip for Team Bonding, 'A lot of Excitement and Positivity'

Boston faces the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday

hampusprac
By Belle Fraser / Boston Bruins.com

LAS VEGAS –– Marco Sturm looked on as his players talked, laughed and pushed their chips to the center of the table.

The friendly competition was all part of the Boston Bruins’ team-building in Las Vegas on Tuesday.

“We had a poker tournament that was for us,” Sturm said. “It was coaches, players, staff, everyone. That was nice to have everyone in the same room to have some fun.”

​The Bruins play the Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday at 10 p.m. ET, and took advantage of the extra time on the road to form off-ice connections.

“It is a tough schedule this season. You don’t really have those days, and I think that’s why it is so important – especially with a lot of new faces, new coach, new coaches – to have bonding like this,” Sturm said. “I think it always helps. I think it was a really successful day yesterday. Hopefully, it is going to help us in the future.”

With the poker tournament behind them, it was right back to work on Wednesday for the B’s as they practiced at City National Arena. Hampus Lindholm returned to the ice after missing the last two games with a lower-body injury.

​Sturm said Lindholm remains day-to-day and that the defenseman will skate again tomorrow before it is decided whether he will play against Vegas.

“It’s nice to be out there skating again. Get some team skates in and be with the fellas. It feels better each day.” Lindholm said. “I’ve been feeling great before injury and stuff, so I have a good feeling overall with the group, with my game, with Marco and everyone, so I am excited to be back.”

Jordan Harris speaks with Belle Fraser about first week as a Bruin, including his first point and goal in Black & Gold.

Jordan Harris has slotted into the lineup in Lindholm’s absence. The 25-year-old defenseman signed a one-year deal with the Bruins in July and is making the most out of the opportunity with his hometown team. Harris has two points (one goal, one assist) and is averaging 16:42 of total ice time while on the second pair with Andrew Peeke.

The week away from Boston has allowed Harris to feel further ingrained in the B’s locker room and system.

“I think the coaches have done a good job at putting us in a position to pick up the systems pretty quickly. They’ve been pretty clear on where our assignments are and all that stuff,” Harris said. “I think a road trip like this is huge for us early in the year. Even since the first day of training camp, everyone has been chatting, everyone has been high energy. There is a lot of excitement and positivity.”

While Lindholm was frustrated to be sidelined again, he admires the way Harris and his teammates have stepped up and filled the gap while he works back towards 100% health.

“He’s been unbelievable. Such a good player,” Lindholm said of Harris. “I think overall, we’ve been showing that Bruins hockey that we want to play. We just have to stick to it over 60 minutes every game, and we’re going to frustrate teams. It’s been fun.”

Sturm gives updates after practice @ VGK

