Bruins Sign Marc McLaughlin to One-Year, Two-Way Contract Extension 

BOSTON – Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, July 16, that the team has signed forward Marc McLaughlin to a one-year, two-way contract extension with an NHL cap hit of $775,000.

McLaughlin, 24 appeared in 68 games with the Providence Bruins during the 2023-24 season, recording eight goals and six assists for 14 points. The 6-foot, 205-pound forward also skated in one game with Boston in 2023-24, notching one goal. McLaughlin has played in 135 career AHL games, all with Providence, tallying 21 goals and 23 assists for 44 total points. The North Billerica, Massachusetts native was originally signed as a free agent by Boston in March 2022.