Bruins Sign Marat Khusnutdinov and Michael Callahan

Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, June 29, the following roster transactions:

The team has signed forward Marat Khusnutdinov to a two-year contract extension through the 2026-27 season with an annual cap hit of $925,000. The team has also signed defenseman Michael Callahan to a one-year, two-way contract through the 2025-26 season with an NHL cap hit of $775,000.

Khusnutdinov, 22, appeared in 75 games during the 2024-25 season with Boston and Minnesota, recording five goals and seven assists for 12 points. The 5-foot-11, 176-pound forward has skated in 91 career games with Boston and Minnesota, totaling six goals and 10 assists for 16 points. During the 2023-24 season, Khusnutdinov played in 49 games with HK Sochi in the Kontinental Hockey League, tallying six goals and 14 assists for 20 points. The Moscow, Russia native was originally selected by Minnesota in the second round (37th overall) of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.

Callahan, 25, appeared in 45 games with Providence during the 2024-25 season, recording one goal and eight assists for nine points. The 6-foot-2, 197-pound defenseman was selected to represent Providence at the 2025 AHL All-Star Classic. He also skated in 17 games with Boston in 2024-25, scoring one goal. Callahan has played in 185 career AHL games, all with Providence, scoring seven goals and 29 assists for 36 points. The Franklin, Massachusetts native was originally selected by Arizona in the fifth round (142nd overall) of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.