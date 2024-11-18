Bruins Recall Jeffrey Viel

Bruins_CommsEmailHeader_RosterUpdate_2568x1444 (1)
By Boston Bruins
@NHLBruins Boston Bruins

BOSTON – Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, November 18, that the team has recalled forward Jeffrey Viel from Providence.

Viel, 27, has appeared in 14 games with the Providence Bruins this season, tallying two goals and two assists for four points. The 6-foot-1, 213-pound forward has skated in 295 career AHL games with Providence, Manitoba and San Jose, recording 64 goals and 73 assists for 137 points. Viel has also played in 49 career NHL games, all with San Jose, notching three goals and two assists for five points. The Rimouski, Quebec native was originally signed by San Jose as a free agent in 2019.

News Feed

Bruins to Host Military Appreciation Night on November 18

Bruins Assign Riley Tufte To Providence

Bruins Announce Roster Transactions

Bruins Fall to Stars in Finale of Two-Game Road Trip

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Stars

Bruins Recall Patrick Brown

Bruins Recall Jordan Oesterle

Pastrnak Game-Winner Caps Bruins Comeback Against Blues

Prospects Report: P-Bruins Post Three-Win Weekend

Need to Know: Bruins at Blues

Bruins Assign Matt Poitras to Providence

Marchand, Zacha Score as Bruins Fall to Senators in Overtime

Need to Know: Swayman, B's Set for Ullmark’s Return Visit

Marchand Scores Late in OT as Bruins Recover to Defeat Flames

Bruins Sign Loke Johansson to Three-Year Entry-Level Contract

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Flames

Bruins Assign Max Jones to Providence

Bruins Shutout By Maple Leafs in Toronto