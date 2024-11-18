Bruins Recall Jeffrey Viel

BOSTON – Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, November 18, that the team has recalled forward Jeffrey Viel from Providence.

Viel, 27, has appeared in 14 games with the Providence Bruins this season, tallying two goals and two assists for four points. The 6-foot-1, 213-pound forward has skated in 295 career AHL games with Providence, Manitoba and San Jose, recording 64 goals and 73 assists for 137 points. Viel has also played in 49 career NHL games, all with San Jose, notching three goals and two assists for five points. The Rimouski, Quebec native was originally signed by San Jose as a free agent in 2019.