Bruins Prospects Named as Hobey Baker Nominees 

The award is presented to the top NCAA Division I men’s ice hockey player

By Belle Fraser
BostonBruins.com

BOSTON –– Three Boston Bruins prospects are turning heads across the nation.

​James Hagens, Dean Letourneau and Ryan Walsh were named as Hobey Baker nominees on Wednesday afternoon.

​The Hobey Baker award is given to the top NCAA Division I men’s ice hockey player in the country. Talent and stats are part of the measuring stick; the award also deeply values teamwork, dedication, integrity, humility and character.

Hagens leads the Eagles with 21 points (10 goals, 11 assists) through 18 games in his sophomore season. The 19-year-old, who was the Bruins’ seventh overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, has been skating on the first line, left wing for BC. Hagens had 37 points (11 goals, 26 assists) in 37 games during his freshman campaign.

Separately, the forward was also named a nominee for the 2026 Hockey Humanitarian Award on Tuesday. It is presented annually to the college hockey player who makes significant contributions both to their team and the community. Hagens created Hagen’s Helpers with Feeding America ahead of the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship to support individuals and families in need.

Letourneau has had a breakout sophomore showing. After posting three assists through 36 games in his freshman season, Letourneau has 20 points (11 goals, nine assists) through 20 games. His 11 goals are a team-high. The 19-year-old forward was a first-round (25th overall) pick of the Bruins in the 2024 NHL Draft. Letourneau has been centering the second line for the Eagles.

Walsh leads Cornell with 18 points (six goals, 12 assists) through 17 games in his junior season. The 22-year-old forward was a sixth-round pick for the Bruins in 2023 and is captaining his NCAA team this year. Walsh has been centering the Big Red’s first line.

The preliminary list of nominees includes 87 players; through voting, this will be trimmed down to the Top 10 in March. The winner is announced in early to mid-April following the conclusion of the Frozen Four.

