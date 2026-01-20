Need to Know: Bruins at Stars

DALLAS – The Bruins will wrap up their Siblings Trip on Tuesday night with a visit to American Airlines Center for a tilt against the Stars. Boston will be in search of its seventh consecutive victory.

“I think the messaging’s kind of been the same throughout the entire year,” said Tanner Jeannot. “We’ve had a few ups and downs but the messaging’s always been the same from the guys and the coaching staff. We just want to focus on our game and what we do to have success and play to that Bruin identity.

“I think it’s been pretty consistent and we’ve just got to perform that way and keep it consistent.”

Head coach Marco Sturm added that the key to the Bruins’ success over the past couple of weeks has been their play without the puck.

“And not going away from our game,” said Sturm. “In the past, we had some stretches where we didn’t play the way we wanted but I think those are the two areas that we do extremely well and hopefully we can continue that here in Dallas because it’s a pretty good team over there. We need a full 60 minutes tonight.”