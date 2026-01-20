Need to Know: Bruins at Stars

Boston’s siblings trip wraps up as Black & Gold aim for seventh straight win

By Eric Russo
BostonBruins.com

DALLAS – The Bruins will wrap up their Siblings Trip on Tuesday night with a visit to American Airlines Center for a tilt against the Stars. Boston will be in search of its seventh consecutive victory.

“I think the messaging’s kind of been the same throughout the entire year,” said Tanner Jeannot. “We’ve had a few ups and downs but the messaging’s always been the same from the guys and the coaching staff. We just want to focus on our game and what we do to have success and play to that Bruin identity.

“I think it’s been pretty consistent and we’ve just got to perform that way and keep it consistent.”

Head coach Marco Sturm added that the key to the Bruins’ success over the past couple of weeks has been their play without the puck.

“And not going away from our game,” said Sturm. “In the past, we had some stretches where we didn’t play the way we wanted but I think those are the two areas that we do extremely well and hopefully we can continue that here in Dallas because it’s a pretty good team over there. We need a full 60 minutes tonight.”

Sturm talks with the media on Tuesday in Dallas

Wait, There’s More

  • Andrew Peeke who missed the B’s win in Chicago after leaving last Thursday’s game with a lower-body injury is a game-time decision. “We’ve just got to wait for Peeke’s, he’s gonna be a game-time decision,” said Sturm. “I don’t know if he can go yet or not.”
  • Jeremy Swayman will get the start between the pipes for Boston. The netminder has won three straight and is coming off a 26-save showing in his last outing on Thursday against Seattle. He has allowed just four goals on 81 shots across his last three games, including his first shutout of the season on Jan. 13 vs. Detroit.
  • Jeannot on the siblings trip, as his brother Chad held the microphone during his media scrum: “It’s a special thing. This journey hasn’t just been to the NHL, it’s been pretty much our entire life. All the memories and sacrifices that he’s had to make too with all the traveling for hockey and things like that. Just getting to be able to show family our everyday life and what it’s like on the road is a really special thing to do. We’re really grateful for this opportunity. It’s been a lot of fun this trip and giving us a lot of motivation tonight, too.”

Jeannot talks ahead of BOS @ DAL

Opposing View

  • Dallas enters Tuesday’s game with a 27-13-9 record and 63 points, which places them third in the Central Division. The Stars have dropped three straight games, including a 4-1 setback to the Lightning on Sunday afternoon.
  • Mikko Rantanen paces Dallas with 63 points (19 goals, 44 assists) in 48 games, while Jason Robertson leads the team with 27 goals in 49 games.
  • Goaltender Jake Oettinger is 17-10-4 with a 2.69 goals against average and .902 save percentage in 31 games for Dallas.

Bruins look to keep win streak alive tonight @ DAL

