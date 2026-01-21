Robertson scores twice, Stars end Bruins’ 6-game winning streak

Bourque made it 2-0 on another power play at 19:47. After having an initial attempt denied by a diving save from Swayman, he scored on the rebound with a snap shot at the left post.

Esa Lindell extended the lead to 3-0 at 8:26 of the second period on a one-timer from the point.

“Just everything felt better, kind of,” Lindell said. “Biggest was, maybe, we didn’t mess up in the neutral zone. The forecheck was good today and we got a lot of pucks back, and O-zone time and momentum with that. ... We just need to stack it up.”

Hryckowian pushed it to 4-0 at 19:29 when a rebound off the inside of Swayman’s left pad went in off his skate. The goal was initially waved off due to a kicking motion, but video review determined the puck hit the stick of Bruins forward Mark Kastelic before entering the Boston net.

“I thought we had a great start and we kind of just built on that and put together a good 60 minutes,” Hryckowian said. “It’s kind of what we’ve been looking for the last couple weeks. It was good to get that one.”

Dallas outshot Boston 32-11 in the first two periods.

“I think there’s still positives to be taken out,” Swayman said. “It’s hard to be punched in the mouth, but it’s important. It’s a long season. It’s our job to get out of it.”

Robertson scored on a wraparound to make it 5-0 at 3:15 of the third period and roofed a snap shot to extend it to 6-0 at 6:37 on his 29th goal.

Geekie cut it to 6-1 at 12:11, deflecting a shot from David Pastrnak to end a 12-game goal drought with his team-leading 26th.