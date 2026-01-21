Robertson scores twice, Stars end Bruins’ 6-game winning streak

Jason Robertson scored twice to help the Dallas Stars end the Boston Bruins’ winning streak at six games with a 6-2 victory at American Airlines Center in Dallas on Tuesday.
Hryckowian, Heiskanen each has 3 points for Dallas; Geekie gets goal for Boston
Justin Hryckowian had a goal and two assists, Miro Heiskanen had three assists, Mavrik Bourque had a goal and an assist, and Roope Hintz and Thomas Harley each had two assists for the Stars (28-13-9), who had one goal in each of three straight losses. Jake Oettinger made 16 saves.
Dallas forward Mikko Rantanen, who leads the team with 63 points (19 goals, 44 assists), did not play because of an illness.
“We’ve had a few of these during this stretch, but we haven’t got any traction,” Stars coach Glen Gulutzan said. “So now, we’ve stacked some good plays here in this game. But now we have to stack games upon each other.”
Morgan Geekie and Fraser Minten scored for the Bruins (28-20-2), who had outscored their opponents 27-7 in the previous six games. Jeremy Swayman allowed six goals on 34 shots before being pulled at 6:37 of the third period; Joonas Korpisalo made three saves in relief.
“We were pretty much chasing the game right from the hop,” Boston coach Marco Sturm said. “Against a team like that, it’s going to be hard.”
Wyatt Johnston put the Stars ahead 1-0 at 16:08 of the first period with his 26th goal this season and League-leading 16th on the power play. Hintz moved a pass from Heiskanen to Johnston low in the left face-off circle for a one-timer.
Bourque made it 2-0 on another power play at 19:47. After having an initial attempt denied by a diving save from Swayman, he scored on the rebound with a snap shot at the left post.
Esa Lindell extended the lead to 3-0 at 8:26 of the second period on a one-timer from the point.
“Just everything felt better, kind of,” Lindell said. “Biggest was, maybe, we didn’t mess up in the neutral zone. The forecheck was good today and we got a lot of pucks back, and O-zone time and momentum with that. ... We just need to stack it up.”
Hryckowian pushed it to 4-0 at 19:29 when a rebound off the inside of Swayman’s left pad went in off his skate. The goal was initially waved off due to a kicking motion, but video review determined the puck hit the stick of Bruins forward Mark Kastelic before entering the Boston net.
“I thought we had a great start and we kind of just built on that and put together a good 60 minutes,” Hryckowian said. “It’s kind of what we’ve been looking for the last couple weeks. It was good to get that one.”
Dallas outshot Boston 32-11 in the first two periods.
“I think there’s still positives to be taken out,” Swayman said. “It’s hard to be punched in the mouth, but it’s important. It’s a long season. It’s our job to get out of it.”
Robertson scored on a wraparound to make it 5-0 at 3:15 of the third period and roofed a snap shot to extend it to 6-0 at 6:37 on his 29th goal.
Geekie cut it to 6-1 at 12:11, deflecting a shot from David Pastrnak to end a 12-game goal drought with his team-leading 26th.
Minten scored on a spinning backhand at 15:39 for the 6-2 final.
“We have to learn from it,” Sturm said. “How I see it is those guys (on the Stars), it’s a playoff team. Without even some of the games that are not in the lineup, they’re willing to play that style of game, just grind it out and stick with it. And we didn’t do it, right?
“We were still playing cute right to the end. And you cannot play that way. So, that’s something that we just have to learn from it.”
NOTES: Johnston has the third-most power-play goals in a season for Dallas, behind Mike Modano (18 in 1993-94) and Jamie Benn (17 in 2015-16). ... The Stars scored multiple goals on the power play in the first period for the fifth time this season, tied with the Edmonton Oilers and the Tampa Bay Lightning for the most. ... Bruins defenseman Andrew Peeke played 21:13 of ice time after missing a 5-2 win at the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday with a lower-body injury.