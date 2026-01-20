Bruins Place Vladislav Kolyachonok On Waivers 

Bruins_25-26RosterUpdateMediaWall_2568x1444

Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, January 20, that the team has placed defenseman Vladislav Kolyachonok on waivers for the purpose of assignment to Providence.

Kolyachonok, 24, has appeared in 13 games with Boston and Dallas this season, recording one goal and two assists for three points. The 6-foot-2, 198-pound defenseman has skated in 87 career NHL games with Boston, Dallas, Pittsburgh, Utah and Arizona, totaling five goals and 12 assists for 17 points. The Minsk, Belarus native was originally selected by Florida in the second round (52nd overall) of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.

Related Content

The Sunday Read: Inside Aspirot’s Improbable Journey to the Bruins

Honda B:60 | BOS @ DAL

Lohrei Scores Two as Bruins Surge Past Blackhawks for 6th Straight Win

Locker Room Raw: Tanner Jeannot

News Feed

Need to Know: Bruins at Stars

Bruins Recall Billy Sweezey on Emergency Basis 

The Sunday Read: Inside Aspirot’s Improbable Journey to the Bruins

Lohrei Scores Two as Bruins Surge Past Blackhawks for 6th Straight Win

Bruins Activate Hampus Lindholm

Need to Know: Bruins at Blackhawks

Boston Bruins Acquire 2026 Fourth-Round Draft Pick from Anaheim Ducks; Recall Billy Sweezey on Emergency Basis

In the System: DiPietro, Brunet Headed to AHL All-Star Classic

Inside the Making of Chara’s Historic Banner-Raising Night 

Bruins Hold off Kraken, Extend Winning Streak to Five Games

Chara, Teammates React to No. 33 Getting Raised to the TD Garden Rafters

McAvoy, Pastrnak Reflect on Chara’s Legendary Career, ‘It Is a Big Night for Zee’

Swayman makes 24 saves, Bruins shut out Red Wings for 4th straight win

Swayman Posts Shutout in Bruins 3-0 Win Over Detroit

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Red Wings 

TD Bank to Host Small Business Takeover During January 13 Bruins Game at TD Garden

David Pastrnak Named NHL Third Star of the Week

Boston Bruins Promote Glen Thornborough to Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer