Bruins Place Vladislav Kolyachonok On Waivers 

Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, January 20, that the team has placed defenseman Vladislav Kolyachonok on waivers for the purpose of assignment to Providence.

Kolyachonok, 24, has appeared in 13 games with Boston and Dallas this season, recording one goal and two assists for three points. The 6-foot-2, 198-pound defenseman has skated in 87 career NHL games with Boston, Dallas, Pittsburgh, Utah and Arizona, totaling five goals and 12 assists for 17 points. The Minsk, Belarus native was originally selected by Florida in the second round (52nd overall) of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.