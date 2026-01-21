Bruins Assign Billy Sweezey to Providence 

Bruins_25-26RosterUpdateMediaWall_2568x1444
By Boston Bruins
Boston Bruins

Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, January 21, that the team has assigned defenseman Billy Sweezey to Providence.

Sweezey, 29, has appeared in 34 games with the Providence Bruins this season, recording one goal and 10 assists for 11 points. The 6-foot-1, 202-pound defenseman has skated in 303 career AHL games with Providence, Cleveland and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, totaling seven goals and 44 assists for 51 points. Sweezey has also played in nine career NHL games, all with Columbus, tallying one assist. The Hanson, Massachusetts native was originally signed by Columbus as a free agent in March 2022.

