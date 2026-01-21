Bruins Sign Alex Steeves to Two-Year Contract Extension

Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, January 21, that the team has signed forward Alex Steeves to a two-year NHL contract extension through the 2027-28 season with an annual cap hit of $1.625 million.

Steeves, 26, has appeared in 33 games with Boston this season, recording eight goals and six assists for 14 points. The 6-foot, 199‑pound forward signed with the Bruins as a free agent in July 2025 and currently leads the team in hits per 60 (17.15) and ranks fourth in total hits (117) this season. He is also tied for fifth on the team in plus-minus (+5) and has averaged a career-high 12:24 of ice time.

Steeves has played in 47 career NHL games with the Bruins and Maple Leafs, totaling nine goals and eight assists for 17 points. The Saint Paul, Minnesota native was originally signed by Toronto as a free agent in 2021.