Bruins Place Tyler Johnson on Unconditional Waivers

BOSTON – Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, December 19, that the team has placed forward Tyler Johnson on unconditional waivers.

Johnson, 34, was signed by the Bruins to a one-year contract on Nov. 4, 2024.

The 5-foot-8, 185-pound forward appeared in nine games with the Bruins during the 2024-25 season, recording two assists. The Spokane, Washington native has skated in 738 career NHL games with Boston, Chicago and Tampa Bay, tallying 193 goals and 240 assists for 433 points.