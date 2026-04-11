Bruins Fall 2-1 to Lightning, ‘Have To Look at the Positives’

BOSTON –– The Boston Bruins fell 2-1 to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday at TD Garden.

“We were hoping for a big day and afternoon here in Boston. Unfortunately, it didn’t happen,” head coach Marco Sturm said. “Again, we have to look at the positives. The positive for me is we still have two games left, still in our control. We’re going to get back at it tomorrow.”

Morgan Geekie scored the B’s only goal, and Jeremy Swayman made 22 saves in the hard-fought loss.

​“I think we have to play a full 60 [minutes]. It’s important, they’re a mature group over there, they have patience, and we just need to match that,” Swayman said. “It’s a game of mistakes right now. I thought we played a really good game, and we can take a lot of positives from it.”

After a buzzy and scoreless start in the first period, Geekie capitalized for the Bruins in the middle frame. Charlie McAvoy got the puck below the right circle in the defensive end and launched it up to Geekie, who burst out on a breakaway. The forward wristed it past Andrei Vasilevskiy for the 1-0 lead at 10:47.

​It was Geekie’s 38th goal of the season and fourth in two games. McAvoy picked up his 50th assist of the year – and third in two games – on the play.