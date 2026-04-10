Jordan Harris Nominated for 2026 King Clancy Memorial Trophy

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By National Hockey League

Jordan Harris is Boston Bruins the nominee for the 2025-26 King Clancy Memorial Trophy, which is presented “to the player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community.”

Jordan has been heavily involved in the Boston community this season, with one of the highlights being “Harris’ Huskies”, a mentorship initiative that connects local youth hockey players to role models from the Northeastern University Hockey Team to create new opportunities for growth in the sport. The program creates meaningful opportunities for skill development, mentorship and personal growth, helping young players build confidence both on and off the ice.

The nominees were selected by their respective NHL teams. The winner will be chosen by a selection committee consisting of Commissioner Gary Bettman as well as former winners of the King Clancy Memorial Trophy and the historic NHL Foundation Player Award.

In determining the winner, the selection committee will consider the criteria of a nominee’s inspiration, involvement, and impact to positively benefit his community.

The nominee with the most votes will be named the winner of the King Clancy Memorial Trophy and receive a $25,000 donation to benefit a charity or charities of his choice. The winner will also be eligible to elect that his Club receive a grant from the NHL, up to $20,000, to help organize a special activation related to his humanitarian cause.

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