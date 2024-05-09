Bruins Assign Patrick Brown to Providence

BOSTON – Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, May 9, that the team has assigned forward Patrick Brown to Providence.

Brown, 31, has appeared in one game with Boston during the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The 6-foot-1, 218-pound forward skated in 11 games with Boston this season, recording one assist. He also played in 42 games with Providence, totaling 11 goals and 21 assists for 32 points.

Brown has appeared in 149 career NHL games with Boston, Ottawa, Philadelphia, Vegas and Carolina, tallying 10 goals and 15 assists for 25 points. The Bloomfield Hills, Michigan native was originally signed by Carolina as a free agent in 2014.