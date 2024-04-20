Bruins Assign Mason Lohrei to Providence

Bruins_RosterUpdate_1920x1080 (1)
By Boston Bruins
@NHLBruins Boston Bruins

BOSTON – Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, April 20, that the team has assigned defenseman Mason Lohrei to Providence.

Lohrei, 23, has appeared in 41 games with Boston this season, recording four goals and nine assists for 13 points. The 6-foot-5, 211-pound blueliner has also skated in 19 games with Providence this season, totaling one goal and 14 assists for 15 points. The Baton Rouge, Louisiana native was originally selected by Boston in the second round (58th overall) of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.

News Feed

Need to Know: Round 1 | Bruins-Maple Leafs

Bruins Announce 2024 Playoff Initiatives

Bruins Recall John Beecher and Mason Lohrei

NHL Announces Schedule for Bruins First-Round Playoff Series vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

Bruins Begin Preparations for Stanley Cup Playoffs

Bruins Announce Enhanced Fan Experiences for 2024 Playoffs, Presented by Rapid7 

Ullmark Named Bruins Nominee for 2023-24 King Clancy Memorial Trophy

Bruins Assign Jayson Megna to Providence

Bruins Drop Season Finale, Finish Second in Atlantic

Trent Frederic Receives NESN’s 2024 7th Player Award 

Jack Edwards, Voice of the Boston Bruins, Announces Retirement at Conclusion of 2023-24 Season

Prospects Report: Duran Has Strong Weekend in Providence

Bruins Recall Jayson Megna; Assign John Beecher to Providence

Derek Forbort to Report to Providence on LTI Conditioning Loan

Bruins Shutout By Capitals in Road Finale

Bruins Announce 2024 Recipients of John Carlton Memorial Trophies

Need to Know: Bruins at Capitals

Six Different Goal Scorers Lift Bruins in Pittsburgh