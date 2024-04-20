Bruins Assign Mason Lohrei to Providence

BOSTON – Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, April 20, that the team has assigned defenseman Mason Lohrei to Providence.

Lohrei, 23, has appeared in 41 games with Boston this season, recording four goals and nine assists for 13 points. The 6-foot-5, 211-pound blueliner has also skated in 19 games with Providence this season, totaling one goal and 14 assists for 15 points. The Baton Rouge, Louisiana native was originally selected by Boston in the second round (58th overall) of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.