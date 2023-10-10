Bruins Announce Special Initiatives for Centennial Opening Night "Rafters Reunion," presented by TD Bank

BOSTON – The Boston Bruins announced today, October 10, special initiatives for the start of the club’s Centennial Year. The Bruins will officially embark on their 100th year of play when they host the Chicago Blackhawks for Opening Night, presented by TD Bank, on Wednesday, October 11 at 7:30 p.m.

Bruins alumni will make a grand entrance into TD Garden on Wednesday, October 11, walking a “gold carpet” at The Hub on Causeway beginning at 4:15 p.m. Fans are encouraged to attend for their chance to catch a glimpse of some of the Bruins’ most legendary alumni as they make their return to the Garden.

Inside the arena, ticketed fans will find an exclusive Opening Night “Blood, Sweat & 100 Years” t-shirt on their seat, courtesy of TD Bank. Prior to the game, the Bruins will host a “Rafters Reunion” opening ceremony, presented by TD Bank, which will include special appearances by a number of the club’s treasured and legendary alumni.

Fans in attendance are encouraged to be in their seats by 7 p.m. for the ceremony. To purchase tickets for Opening Night, fans can visit BostonBruins.com/Tickets.

Opening Night will be broadcast live on TNT with coverage of the pregame “Rafters Reunion” ceremony on NESN and TNT.

The Boston Bruins Foundation 50/50 raffle, presented by DraftKings, features a $100,000 guarantee with all proceeds from Opening Night benefiting the Boston Bruins Foundation. The 50/50 raffle began on September 24 and will run until the start of the third period of the game on October 14 vs. the Nashville Predators. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting BostonBruins.com/5050.

The ProShop powered by ’47 will be open all week long, Sunday-Saturday from 12-6 p.m., including one hour postgame on gamedays. The Bruins’ Centennial jerseys and core collection of Centennial merchandise are available for purchase online at BostonProShop.com and in-store at the ProShop, powered by ‘47 at The Hub on Causeway (84 Causeway St., Boston, MA 02114).

About the Boston Bruins Centennial

The Boston Bruins organization is the first U.S.-based NHL club, and third overall, to reach 100 years of play in 2023-24, following Toronto in 2017 and Montreal in 2009. The Boston Bruins previously announced a full slate of special events and initiatives for its Centennial celebration. From content and storytelling to celebrations with fans, community and legacy programming and an exclusive merchandise collection, the Bruins' Centennial celebration is intended to unite fans, alumni and associates, celebrate the team's rich history and lay the groundwork for the next 100 years of Bruins hockey. Further details regarding the Boston Bruins Centennial celebration can be found at BostonBruins.com/Centennial.