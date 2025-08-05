Bruins Announce Schedule for 2025 Fan Fest Tour 

Bruins_FanFest2025_2568x1444
By Boston Bruins
Boston Bruins

The Boston Bruins announced today, August 5, the schedule for the team’s 2025 Fan Fest Tour that will make three stops across Massachusetts and New Hampshire with the mission to grow the game of hockey throughout New England. The full schedule can be found below.

Friday, September 5 (Hanover, Massachusetts)

Chesna Memorial Rink, 495 Hanover Street, Hanover, MA, 5-8 p.m.

Saturday, September 6 (Fitchburg, Massachusetts)

Wallace Civic Center, 1000 John Fitchburg Highway, Fitchburg, MA, 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Sunday, September 7 (Concord, New Hampshire)

Everett Arena, 15 Loudon Road, Concord, NH, 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Fans of all ages will have the chance to participate in hockey games, explore interactive exhibits, shop Bruins merchandise and more. The Boston Bruins Foundation will also be on-site with BFit Combine stations for various kid-friendly fitness activities.

Members of the Bruins organization are expected to join the festivities at each stop of the Fan Fest Tour.

At the Fitchburg and Concord stops, kids who have signed up for the Bruins Academy Learn to Play program, presented by Pure Hockey, will have the opportunity to be fitted for brand new hockey gear. Registration for the Fall 2025 Learn to Play program opens Wednesday, August 13 at 12 p.m. Fans interested in learning more should click HERE. On-site equipment fittings at Fan Fest will be limited to participants who have pre-registered.

Currently entering its 12th season, the Bruins Learn to Play program provides participants ages 5-9 with a full set of equipment, skates, professional and personalized fittings and four weeks of on-ice skills instruction led by certified coaches. Last season, the program held over 340 Learn to Play events and outfitted 3,370 skaters, leading all NHL programs with a 35% female participation rate

Admission to each Fan Fest Tour stop is free, and fans are encouraged to pre-register to expedite entry. To pre-register and for more information, fans should click HERE.

News Feed

Hagens continuing to put in work despite hectic schedule

NHL Announces Boston Bruins 2025-26 Regular-Season Schedule, Presented by Ticketmaster

Bruins Sign John Farinacci on One-Year, Two-Way Contract

Bruins Announce Game Schedule for 2025 Prospects Challenge

Jeannot Believes His Style, Bruins Are Perfect Fit

Wenczkowski Makes Memorable Return to Warrior Ice Arena for Bruins Dev Camp

Former Bruin Lyndon Byers Passes Away at 61

Kuraly Embracing Challenge of Starting New Chapter

Bruins Announce July 1 Transactions

Arvidsson Confident He’ll be Good Fit with Bruins

Boston Bruins Acquire Viktor Arvidsson from Edmonton Oilers

Hagens Makes Strong First Impression at Bruins Dev Camp

Geekie Grateful to Be Remaining in Boston

Bruins to Not Issue Qualifying Offers to Seven Players

Bruins Sign Georgii Merkulov to One-Year, Two-Way Contract

Bruins Agree to Terms with Henri Jokiharju, John Beecher and Michael DiPietro

Bruins Agree to Terms with Morgan Geekie on Six-Year Contract Extension

Bruins Sign Marat Khusnutdinov and Michael Callahan