Bruins Announce Schedule for 2025 Fan Fest Tour 

The Boston Bruins announced today, August 5, the schedule for the team’s 2025 Fan Fest Tour that will make three stops across Massachusetts and New Hampshire with the mission to grow the game of hockey throughout New England. The full schedule can be found below.

Friday, September 5 (Hanover, Massachusetts)

Chesna Memorial Rink, 495 Hanover Street, Hanover, MA, 5-8 p.m.

Saturday, September 6 (Fitchburg, Massachusetts)

Wallace Civic Center, 1000 John Fitchburg Highway, Fitchburg, MA, 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Sunday, September 7 (Concord, New Hampshire)

Everett Arena, 15 Loudon Road, Concord, NH, 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Fans of all ages will have the chance to participate in hockey games, explore interactive exhibits, shop Bruins merchandise and more. The Boston Bruins Foundation will also be on-site with BFit Combine stations for various kid-friendly fitness activities.

Members of the Bruins organization are expected to join the festivities at each stop of the Fan Fest Tour.

At the Fitchburg and Concord stops, kids who have signed up for the Bruins Academy Learn to Play program, presented by Pure Hockey, will have the opportunity to be fitted for brand new hockey gear. Registration for the Fall 2025 Learn to Play program opens Wednesday, August 13 at 12 p.m. Fans interested in learning more should click HERE. On-site equipment fittings at Fan Fest will be limited to participants who have pre-registered.

Currently entering its 12th season, the Bruins Learn to Play program provides participants ages 5-9 with a full set of equipment, skates, professional and personalized fittings and four weeks of on-ice skills instruction led by certified coaches. Last season, the program held over 340 Learn to Play events and outfitted 3,370 skaters, leading all NHL programs with a 35% female participation rate

Admission to each Fan Fest Tour stop is free, and fans are encouraged to pre-register to expedite entry. To pre-register and for more information, fans should click HERE.